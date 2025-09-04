HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Centre signs landmark deal with Kuki-Zo groups in Manipur

Centre signs landmark deal with Kuki-Zo groups in Manipur

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
September 04, 2025 15:15 IST

The Centre and Manipur governments have signed a fresh agreement with Kuki-Zo groups on Thursday in which all sides agreed to maintain the territorial integrity of Manipur, open National Highway-2 for free movement, and relocation of militants camps.

IMAGE: Army personnel deployed in the field in Imphal. Photograph: ANI Photo

The tripartite Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement has re-negotiated ground rules.

The three sides also agreed on the need for a negotiated solution to bring lasting peace and stability to Manipur, reduce the number of designated camps, relocate the weapons with nearest CRPF/BSF camps and stringent physical verification of militant cadres by security forces to de-list foreign nationals, if any.

 

A Joint Monitoring Group will closely monitor enforcement of ground rules and violations will be dealt with firmly in future, including review of the SoO agreement, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
