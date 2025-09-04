HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Floods Ravage Srinagar; Kashmir Valley Cut Off

Floods Ravage Srinagar; Kashmir Valley Cut Off

By UMAR GANIE
September 04, 2025 18:50 IST

On Thursday, September 4, 2025, floods hit many parts of Srinagar.

Narional Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force personnel have been pressed into service and are carrying out rescue operations.

The Kashmir Valley was cut off from the rest of the country as all surface links, including the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, were closed for traffic due to multiple landslides and the washing away of road patches due to rains.

 

Photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff

UMAR GANIE
