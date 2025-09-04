Floods Ravage Srinagar; Kashmir Valley Cut Off

On Thursday, September 4, 2025, floods hit many parts of Srinagar.

Narional Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force personnel have been pressed into service and are carrying out rescue operations.

The Kashmir Valley was cut off from the rest of the country as all surface links, including the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, were closed for traffic due to multiple landslides and the washing away of road patches due to rains.

