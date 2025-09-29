HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Employer Returns Get Simpler with EPFO's New ECR

Employer Returns Get Simpler with EPFO's New ECR

By Shiva Rajora
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

September 29, 2025 14:08 IST

x

'These changes are expected to eliminate many data-entry problems that make the return filing process cumbersome in the current system.'

rediffGURUS

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff
 

In a bid to streamline the return filing process for employers and establishments, the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has launched a revamped electronic challan-cum-return (ECR) facility, effective from the wage month of September, according to a notification issued by the Central Provident Fund Commissioner on Friday, September 26, 2025.

Among other features, the revamped facility separates the return submission process from the payment generation process and introduces system-based validations to prevent the submission of incorrect ECRs.

It will also include provisions for the calculation of damages and interest under Sections 14B and 7Q of the Employees' Provident Fund Act.

The new system makes it mandatory to pay the interest amount under Section 7Q along with monthly contributions.

While Section 7Q holds employers liable to pay interest on any EPF dues from the date they become due until actual payment, Section 14B grants the EPFO authority to levy damages for defaults in payment.

However, the existing ECR format (.txt) remains unchanged.

Employers can continue to file three types of returns: regular, supplementary, and revised.

"In line with our vision of making EPFO a user-friendly organisation, these changes have been introduced. They are expected to eliminate many data-entry problems that make the return filing process cumbersome in the current system," said an official.

The revamped ECR will also alert employers in cases where contributions are being made under the Employee Pension Scheme (EPS) erroneously.

"For example, if an employee has a monthly wage of more than Rs 15,000, they are not covered under EPS. Yet, many employers continue to contribute under this head, leading to grievances later. The revamped ECR will flag all such accounts to the employer before filing, facilitating correct return submission," the official added.

EPS membership ceases at 58 years of age unless an employee opts for deferred pension.

The previous system lacked checks for continued remittance into the pension fund after 58, causing errors and grievances.

The revamped ECR will restrict contributions beyond 58 unless specifically flagged by the employer for deferred pension.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff

Shiva Rajora
Source: source
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Payslip To Pension To Long-Term Wealth: How EPF Works
Payslip To Pension To Long-Term Wealth: How EPF Works
EPF@8.25%: Is It Really Worth It?
EPF@8.25%: Is It Really Worth It?
Extraordinary Story Of EPFO Digitisation
Extraordinary Story Of EPFO Digitisation
EPFO Contribution Mismatch? Read This
EPFO Contribution Mismatch? Read This
EPF Secrets Revealed: Where Your 12% Goes
EPF Secrets Revealed: Where Your 12% Goes

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Navdurga And Their Sacred Vahanas

webstory image 2

Pujo Recipe: Banana Flower Cutlets/Mochar Chops

webstory image 3

The Rare Melodies of Lata Mangeshkar

VIDEOS

Indian Army Jawans celebrate as India defeats Pakistan in Asia Cup final1:25

Indian Army Jawans celebrate as India defeats Pakistan in...

Pakistan minister Mohsin Naqvi ran away with Asia Cup trophy, says BCCI secretary4:54

Pakistan minister Mohsin Naqvi ran away with Asia Cup...

Kolkata's 'Dubai-Themed' Pandal Leaves Devotees Spellbound1:30

Kolkata's 'Dubai-Themed' Pandal Leaves Devotees Spellbound

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV