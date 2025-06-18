EPFO Contribution Mismatch? Read This

Such issues need to be addressed quickly to ensure your retirement savings are not affected.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Many employees rely on their Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) savings for long-term financial security.

However, discrepancies in the monthly contributions made by employers are not uncommon.

Whether it's a missing payment or a lower-than-expected amount, such issues need to be addressed quickly to ensure your retirement savings are not affected.

Here's a step-by-step guide on what to do if your EPF contributions don't match up.

Spotting the discrepancy

The first step is to regularly check your EPF passbook, which is available on the EPFO portal. This shows the monthly contributions made by both you and your employer.

If there is a mismatch, for instance, the employer's contribution is missing or delayed, it should raise a red flag.

Common reasons for mismatches

Contribution mismatches can occur due to:

Delay or default in payment by the employer

Incorrect Universal Account Number (UAN) or employee details

Technical errors during salary processing

Change of job without updating EPF details

How to raise a complaint?

Employees have multiple options to resolve these issues:

Talk to your employer first: Often, the issue is a clerical error or technical glitch at the company's end.

File a grievance on the EPFiGMS portal (external link) You can raise a complaint by selecting the issue type and providing relevant details such as UAN, the period in question, and a screenshot or proof of discrepancy.

Contact EPFO directly: You can also visit the nearest EPFO office or call their toll-free number 1800-118-005.

What does the law say?

As per the Employees' Provident Fund and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952, it is mandatory for employers to deposit 12 per cent of the employee's basic salary plus dearness allowance into the EPF account.

Failure to do so is a violation and can attract penalties, including interest and damages.

Discrepancies in EPF contributions can impact your long-term savings.

But timely checking and taking action can help you get back what's rightfully yours.

Don't delay, a small mismatch today could snowball into a bigger issue later.

Disclaimer: This article is meant for information purposes only. This article and information do not constitute a distribution, an endorsement, an investment advice, an offer to buy or sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities/schemes or any other financial products/investment products mentioned in this article to influence the opinion or behaviour of the investors/recipients.

Any use of the information/any investment and investment related decisions of the investors/recipients are at their sole discretion and risk. Any advice herein is made on a general basis and does not take into account the specific investment objectives of the specific person or group of persons. Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com