EPF@8.25%: Is It Really Worth It?

In Part 2, we broke down who contributes what to your EPF, how the split between EPF and EPS works, and what limits like the salary ceiling mean for savings.

Now, in Part 3, we examine the other side: The interest on your EPF balance -- who sets it, how it's calculated, how current rates compare historically, and what that means in terms of real returns after inflation.

How EPFO and Government decide the rate

Each financial year, the EPFO's Central Board of Trustees (CBT) recommends an interest rate on PF accumulations. That recommendation must be ratified by the Government of India (Labour Ministry, and in practice the Finance Ministry approves it formally).

Once ratified, EPFO publishes a circular declaring the rate.

For FY 2024-25, the rate is 8.25% per annum, approved by the central government. This is the same as the rate for FY 2023-24; previously, FY 2022-23 had a rate of 8.15%.

When interest is calculated and credited

Interest on your EPF contributions is computed on a monthly running balance basis -- meaning at the end of each month, your EPF account's closing balance is considered.

However, EPFO does not credit interest to accounts monthly.

Instead, the full interest for the financial year is credited at the end of that year, once the rate has been finalised and approved. This is according to Para 60 of the EPF Scheme, 1952.

So even though EPF interest 'accrues' month by month, you see it only once a year. That matters if you're tracking your balance, doing projections, or anticipating sudden withdrawals or transfers.

Historical perspective: How 8.25% fits in

EPF interest rates have varied in response to economic conditions, government policy, and EPFO investment performance. Some relevant historical data:

• FY 2021-2022: 8.10% -- one of the lowest rates in recent decades.

• FY 2022-2023: 8.15%

• FY 2023-2024: 8.25% -- the rate was increased and then retained for FY 2024-25.

• Earlier, rates in the 2010s were higher: For example, FY 2015-16 saw ~8.80%.

Thus, 8.25% is comfortably above recent 'low points', though not at the peak rates seen several decades ago (e.g. 10%-12%).

How inflation, risk and stability affect real returns

An interest rate is only part of the story: what really matters is how much of that rate you keep in real terms (i.e. after inflation, taxes, and other costs).

• Inflation in India has fluctuated. If inflation is, say, 6%-7%, then a nominal rate of 8.25% may translate to only ~1%-2% real growth (before taxes).

• Since EPFO invests largely in government securities and debt, plus some other low-risk instruments, its returns are relatively stable. That helps in maintaining predictability, though returns tend not to spike high.

• EPF interest income is tax-free when conditions are met (like continuous service for five years) -- this enhances the effective real return.

Illustration: What 8.25% means for your balance

Let's say:

• On April 1, 2024, you have Rs 500,000 accumulated in your EPF

• Over the year, you and your employer contribute a total of Rs 120,000 (combined)

• Assume no withdrawals in between

At 8.25% interest, calculated monthly on running balances, you'd get interest on the opening balance, interest on each monthly contribution, etc. By March 31, 2025, your balance might grow by approximately Rs 40,000-Rs 45,000 just via interest (this is illustrative; exact depends on timing of contributions). Then, that interest is added once per year.

This extra adds to your 'base' for the next year. Compounding over decades has a big effect.

What first-time readers must check

• Always verify the current year's declared rate on EPFO via circulars or credible press sources (Example: EPFO site, PIB, major financial newspapers)

• Don't mistake 'interest accrual' for 'interest credit'; expect the latter only at year-end

• Account for inflation if comparing EPF with other investment options (PPF, fixed deposits, etc). EPF's nominal rates have lately been among the highest in safe instruments; the question is mainly how far above inflation they lie

• If you expect to withdraw or change jobs before year-end, check how 'broken-period' interest is handled (there are rules in EPF scheme for interest up to date of authorisation of withdrawal)

The takeaway

EPF's interest rate -- currently 8.25% for FY 2024-25 and FY 2023-24 -- is stable, credible, and officially approved. While not at the historical high points of the past, it remains competitive among low-risk savings options.

For a new contributor, understanding how interest is calculated (monthly but credited annually), and adjusting for inflation and tax, is key to estimating what your EPF corpus will truly deliver in future.

