YouTuber Elvish Yadav 'Relieved' After Snake Venom Case Quashed

YouTuber Elvish Yadav expresses relief and questions accountability after the Supreme Court quashed the FIR against him in the snake venom case, highlighting the impact of media coverage and the harassment faced by his family.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The Supreme Court quashed the FIR against Elvish Yadav in the snake venom case due to the complaint not being filed by an authorised person under the Wildlife (Protection) Act.

Elvish Yadav expressed relief and gratitude to the judicial system after the Supreme Court's decision, stating he always had faith in justice.

Yadav questioned who would compensate him and his family for the harassment and stigma they faced due to the media coverage and false accusations.

Elvish Yadav was arrested in March 2024 in connection with the suspected use of snake venom as a recreational drug at a party in Noida.

Always had faith in our judicial system, said YouTuber Elvish Yadav after the Supreme Court quashed an FIR and subsequent proceedings against him in connection with the alleged use of snake venom at a rave party in Uttar Pradesh's Noida.

However, he asked who would compensate for the harassment he and his family faced.

Yadav, a YouTuber, was booked in November 2023 and arrested on March 17, 2024 by the Noida Police in connection with a probe into the suspected use of snake venom as a recreational drug at a party in Noida. He was among six people named in an FIR lodged at Sector 49 police station on November 3, 2023.

The Supreme Court on Thursday quashed the FIR and subsequent proceedings against Yadav under the Wildlife (Protection) Act in the snake venom case registered by the Uttar Pradesh Police in 2023. A bench of Justices M M Sundresh and N Kotiswar Singh said the case cannot be sustained in law as the complaint under the Wildlife (Protection) Act was not filed by an authorised person.

In a video posted on X, Yadav said he was "very happy from within" after the apex court dismissed the case.

"I am very happy today. The Supreme Court has quashed the snake-related case against me. I always had faith in our judicial system that justice would prevail. Those who have done wrong will be punished, and those who are innocent will be saved," he said.

Thanking the Supreme Court and the judiciary, Yadav said he was relieved after the case was quashed and described himself as "free".

Recalling his arrest, he said, "Exactly two years ago, on March 17, 2024, I was arrested in this false case. Since November 2023, when the case was registered, I have been saying that I had done nothing wrong."

Yadav's Allegations and Call for Accountability

He alleged that media coverage had caused distress to him and his family.

"The media ran continuous reports claiming I was guilty. My family faced immense harassment. For over two-and-a-half years, there was a stigma attached to my name and my family suffered greatly," he said.

Calling the verdict a major moment in his life, Yadav said, "Today is a big day for me. Everything is fine now as the case has been won. Satyamev Jayate (truth prevails)."

However, he raised questions over the impact of the alleged harassment.

"I have just one question - who will compensate for the harassment that my family and I faced? Will anyone apologise for the false narratives and the turmoil created?" he said.

He added that he was not seeking an apology but wondered how the time and suffering endured by his family could be compensated.

Moving Forward

Yadav said he now wants to focus on staying happy and expressed gratitude to his supporters.

"I hope no one has to go through such a tough time. My comeback was strong because I had the support of my family and well-wishers. Thank you to everyone who stood by me and trusted me. The Supreme Court has proved it today," he said.