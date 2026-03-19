Elvish Yadav 'Relieved' After Supreme Court Quashes Snake Venom Case

YouTuber Elvish Yadav expresses relief after the Supreme Court quashed the snake venom case against him, questioning who will compensate for the harassment he and his family endured.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The Supreme Court quashed the FIR against Elvish Yadav in the snake venom case due to procedural issues under the Wildlife (Protection) Act.

Elvish Yadav expressed his relief and faith in the judicial system following the Supreme Court's decision.

Yadav questioned who would compensate him and his family for the harassment and stigma they faced during the case.

Yadav highlighted the media's role in portraying him as guilty and the distress it caused his family.

Yadav expressed gratitude to his supporters and family for standing by him during the legal proceedings.

YouTuber Elvish Yadav on Thursday expressed happiness over the Supreme Court's verdict in the alleged use by him of snake venom at a rave party case, saying he always had faith in the judiciary.

However, he asked who would compensate for the harassment he and his family faced.

The Supreme Court on Thursday quashed an FIR and subsequent proceedings against Yadav under the Wildlife (Protection) Act in the snake venom case registered by the Uttar Pradesh Police in 2023. A bench of Justices M M Sundresh and N Kotiswar Singh said the case cannot be sustained in law as the complaint under the Wildlife (Protection) Act was not filed by an authorised person.

In a video posted on X, Yadav said he was "very happy from within" after the apex court dismissed the case.

"I am very happy today. The Supreme Court has quashed the snake-related case against me. I always had faith in our judicial system that justice would prevail. Those who have done wrong will be punished, and those who are innocent will be saved," he said.

Thanking the Supreme Court and the judiciary, Yadav said he was relieved after the case was quashed and described himself as "free".

Recalling his arrest, he said, "Exactly two years ago, on March 17, 2024, I was arrested in this false case. Since November 2023, when the case was registered, I have been saying that I had done nothing wrong."

Yadav's Allegations and Concerns

He alleged that media coverage had caused distress to him and his family.

"The media ran continuous reports claiming I was guilty. My family faced immense harassment. For over two-and-a-half years, there was a stigma attached to my name and my family suffered greatly," he said.

Calling the verdict a major moment in his life, Yadav said, "Today is a big day for me. Everything is fine now as the case has been won. Satyamev Jayate (truth prevails)."

However, he raised questions over the impact of the alleged harassment.

"I have just one question - who will compensate for the harassment that my family and I faced? Will anyone apologise for the false narratives and the turmoil created?" he said.

He added that he was not seeking an apology but wondered how the time and suffering endured by his family could be compensated.

Looking Ahead

Yadav said he now wants to focus on staying happy and expressed gratitude to his supporters.

"I hope no one has to go through such a tough time. My comeback was strong because I had the support of my family and well-wishers. Thank you to everyone who stood by me and trusted me. The Supreme Court has proved it today," he said.