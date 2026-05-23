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Elephant runs amok in Thrissur, damages vehicles

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
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May 23, 2026 13:02 IST

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An elephant caused chaos in Thrissur, Kerala, running amok and damaging vehicles and property before being brought under control, highlighting the potential dangers of captive animals.

Elephant runs amok in Thrissur, damages vehicles

Image used only for representational purposes. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • An elephant ran amok in a residential area in Thrissur, Kerala, causing significant damage.
  • The agitated elephant damaged vehicles, including a woman's car, and property during its rampage.
  • No injuries were reported despite the elephant's destructive path through the city.
  • Mahouts eventually managed to restrain the elephant after about an hour of chaos.
  • Forest officials were instructed to dispatch an elephant squad and use tranquiliser darts if necessary.

A jumbo ran amok in a residential area in Thrissur city on Saturday morning, destroying vehicles and properties, creating panic among the people, police said.

Nobody was injured in the incident, they added.

 

Elephant's Agitated State And Rampage

The elephant suddenly got agitated while returning from a temple and ran a couple of kilometres through the city, police said.

It overturned or damaged vehicles in its path, damaged the walls of some houses and trees as it moved around in the colony where BJP leader B Gopalakrishnan also resides.

Woman's Narrow Escape

One of the vehicles damaged in the incident was the car of a woman who was on her way to work.

According to TV visuals, the elephant flipped the car onto its side after raising it up and down a few times with its tusks.

The woman, Sangeetha, told a TV channel that people pulled her out of the car after the elephant left and said she was fortunate to escape without any injuries.

Efforts To Subdue The Elephant

After around an hour, the mahouts of the elephant managed to chain the hind legs of the elephant, but it had not calmed down even then.

Government Response

Meanwhile, State Forest Minister Shibu Baby John told a TV channel that on coming to know of the incident, he immediately gave instructions for dispatching an elephant squad to the area.

He said that senior forest officials would reach the area and take necessary steps.

He also said that instructions were given to use tranquiliser darts, if required.

Meanwhile, some photojournalists claimed that some people assaulted them and damaged their equipment to prevent them from taking photographs of the elephant.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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