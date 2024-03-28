Electoral bonds: This firm is the biggest donor to TMC, DMK, YSRC

Future Gaming and Hotel Services Private Limited was the biggest donor through electoral bonds to three parties -- the Trinamool Congress, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, and the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party, according to the poll rights body Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR).

IMAGE: Future Gaming and Hotel Services Private Limited donated Rs 542 crore to the Trinamool Congress. Image used only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

The company donated Rs 542 crore to TMC, Rs 503 crore to DMK and Rs 154 crore to YSRCP, according to it.

Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited was the top donor to the Bharatiya Janata Party at Rs 584 crore and the Bharat Rashtra Samiti at Rs 195 crore.

The company also emerged as the second highest donor to three parties the DMK (Rs 85 crore), the YSRCP (Rs 37 crore) and the Telugu Desam Party (Rs 28 crore).

The ADR on Thursday shared on X the list of top five donors through electoral bonds to the BJP, the Congress, the TMC, the BRS, the Biju Janata Dal, the DMK, the YSRCP, the TDP, the Shiv Sena, and the Rashtriya Janata Dal.

Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited was the top donor for BJP, followed by Qwik Supply Chain Private Limited, which donated Rs 375 crore.

Vedanta Limited donated BJP Rs 230 crore, Bharti Airtel Limited Rs 197.4 crore, and Madanlal Limited Rs 175 crore.

For the TMC, Future Gaming and Hotel Services Private Limited was the highest donor, followed by Haldia Energy Limited (Rs 281 crore), Dhariwal Infrastructure Limited (Rs 90 crore), MKJ Enterprises Limited (Rs 45.9 crore), and Avees Trading & Finance Private Limited.

Vedanta Limited was the biggest donor for Congress at Rs 125 crore.

The party received Rs 110 crore from Western UP Power Transmission Company Limited , Rs 91.6 crore from MKJ Enterprises Limited, Rs 64 crore from Yashoda Super Speciality Hospital, and Rs 53 crore from Avees Trading & Finance Private Limited.

The highest donation from electoral bonds to the BJD was received from Essel Mining and Industries Limited.

The TDP got a donation of Rs 40 crore through electoral bonds from Shirdi Sai Electricals Limited the party's highest donor.

The Shiv Sena's highest donor was B G Shirke Construction Technology Private Limited at Rs 85 crore and IFB Agro Industries Limited was the highest donor to the RJD at Rs 35 crore.

The Election Commission on March 21 made public fresh data of electoral bonds, including their alpha-numeric numbers that helped match the purchasers with the political parties that received the funds.

Two separate lists of the donors and the recipients were published by the poll panel on its website after the details were submitted to it by the State Bank of India following a Supreme Court order.