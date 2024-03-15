Electoral bonds list topper had first brush with law in 2011

Santiago Martin has funded Rs 1,368 crore to political parties between October 2020 to January 2024 through electoral bonds.

IMAGE: Santiago Martin. Photograph: Courtesy, www.martinfoundation.com

Santiago is the capital of Chile in South America but the city’s name is resonating for totally different reasons in India.

Ever since the Election Commission put out the details of electoral bonds on Thursday night, people have been wondering as to who is this Santiago.

To recap, Santiago Martin is the only one who has donated more than Rs 1000 crore to political parties via the electoral bonds.

Known as the Lottery King of India, Santiago Martin has funded Rs 1,368 crore to political parties between October 2020 to January 2024 through electoral bonds.

Around 1300 companies donated around Rs 12,000 crore via electoral bonds, but it is Santiago who beats them all when it comes to funding.

Not Ambani, not Adani, and not Birlas or Dalmias.

His closest rival, Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited, donated Rs 966 crore to rank as the second largest electoral donor.

Santiago had a brush with law in 2011 when the Central Bureau of Investigation filed case against him after he allegedly cheated the Sikkim government of its lottery money.

He was accused of allegedly siphoning off the lottery money that he had to pay to Sikkim government.

Santiago was known to be a close associate of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi. He produced a Tamil film, Ilaignan, whose script was written by the former CM.

When Jayalalitha came to power Santiago was arrested in a land grabbing case in August 2011.

In May 2023, the Enforcement Directorate raided his home and the offices of Future Gaming Solutions India Pvt Ltd under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act. (PMLA) and froze his property and investments worth Rs 457 crore.

Interestingly, on his company website Santiago Martin claims to be one of the highest income tax payers in the country.

https://www.futuregaming.in/management.html

Santiago also holds the post of president of All India Federation of Lottery Trade and Allied Industries, the apex organisation of the lottery trade and allied industries in India.

Check the table below to see Santiago’s donations over four years to political parties via electoral bonds.