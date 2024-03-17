News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Electoral bonds: Future Gaming DMK's top donor; TMC 2nd largest recipient

Electoral bonds: Future Gaming DMK's top donor; TMC 2nd largest recipient

Source: PTI
Last updated on: March 17, 2024 17:15 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Top purchaser of electoral bonds Future Gaming and Hotel Services donated Rs 509 crore to Tamil Nadu's ruling party Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam through the now scrapped payment mode, the Election Commission data showed on Sunday.

IMAGE: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee meets her Tamil Nadu courterpart MK Staling in Chennai, November 3, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Bharatiya Janata Party received the maximum funds through these bonds at Rs 6,986.5 crore since they were introduced in 2018, followed by West Bengal's ruling party Trinamool Congress (Rs 1,397 crore), Congress (Rs 1,334 crore) and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (Rs 1,322 crore).

 

Odisha's ruling party BJD was the fourth largest recipient at Rs 944.5 crore followed by DMK at Rs 656.5 crore and Andhra Pradesh's ruling party YSR Congress redeemed bonds worth nearly Rs 442.8 crore.

The JD-S received bonds worth Rs 89.75 crore, including Rs 50 crore from Megha Engineering, the second largest purchaser of electoral bonds.

Future Gaming of lottery king Santiago Martin was the biggest purchaser of electoral bonds at Rs 1,368 crore, of which nearly 37 percent went to the DMK.

Other major donors of the DMK included Megha Engineering Rs 105 crore, India Cements Rs 14 crore and Sun TV Rs 100 crore.

The TMC received Rs 1,397 crore through electoral bonds, second largest recipient after the BJP.

The DMK was among the few political parties to disclose the identity of the donors, while major parties such as the BJP, Congress, TMC and AAP did not disclose these details to the Election Commission, which has now made public those filing as per a Supreme Court order.

The TDP redeemed bonds worth Rs 181.35 crore, Shiv Sena Rs 60.4 crore, RJD 56 crore, Samajwadi Party got Rs 14.05 crore via electoral bonds, Akali Dal Rs 7.26 crore, AIADMK Rs 6.05 crore, National Conference Rs 50 lakh.

The CPI-M has declared that it will not receive funds through electoral bonds, while filings made by the AIMIM and BSP showed nil receipts.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Companies that donated to BJP got big projects: Cong
Companies that donated to BJP got big projects: Cong
SBI gets SC notice for not disclosing bond numbers
SBI gets SC notice for not disclosing bond numbers
22,217 electoral bonds purchased, 22,030 redeemed: SBI
22,217 electoral bonds purchased, 22,030 redeemed: SBI
Pak cricket drama! Seniors scared of sitting out?
Pak cricket drama! Seniors scared of sitting out?
IPL 2024: Kohli back in India; set to join RCB camp!
IPL 2024: Kohli back in India; set to join RCB camp!
Injections, blood clots... Hardik reveals injury details
Injections, blood clots... Hardik reveals injury details
Ashwin absolutely terrific in all formats: Gavaskar
Ashwin absolutely terrific in all formats: Gavaskar
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

EC electoral bond data silent on who gave which party

EC electoral bond data silent on who gave which party

EXPLAINED: What is an electoral bond?

EXPLAINED: What is an electoral bond?

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances