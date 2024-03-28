Centre changed telecom policy after getting Rs 150 cr: Owaisi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance government has changed the telecom policy after receiving electoral bonds worth Rs 150 crore from a company, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi claimed on Thursday.

Photograph: PTI Photo/Rediff Archives

In a post on X (external link), the Hyderabad Lok Sabha MP said, 'Modi government got electoral bonds worth Rs 150 crore from a company and the government changed its telecom policy. You can understand who benefited from the change in policy.'

'If 2G was a scam then what is this?' he asked.

Owaisi tagged a picture of a news article which suggests that Bharti Group donated the amount.

In another post, the AIMIM leader said the country will have to decide whether to choose a prime minister who has a deep 'bond' with the oppressed Indians, or one who is 'limited only by the money of the rich'.

Last month, a five-judge Supreme Court bench, headed by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud, said the electoral bonds scheme violates the right to information and the freedom of speech and expression under the Constitution.