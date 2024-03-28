News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Centre changed telecom policy after getting Rs 150 cr: Owaisi

Centre changed telecom policy after getting Rs 150 cr: Owaisi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
March 28, 2024 16:50 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance government has changed the telecom policy after receiving electoral bonds worth Rs 150 crore from a company, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi claimed on Thursday.

Photograph: PTI Photo/Rediff Archives

In a post on X (external link), the Hyderabad Lok Sabha MP said, 'Modi government got electoral bonds worth Rs 150 crore from a company and the government changed its telecom policy. You can understand who benefited from the change in policy.'

 

'If 2G was a scam then what is this?' he asked.

Owaisi tagged a picture of a news article which suggests that Bharti Group donated the amount.

In another post, the AIMIM leader said the country will have to decide whether to choose a prime minister who has a deep 'bond' with the oppressed Indians, or one who is 'limited only by the money of the rich'.

Last month, a five-judge Supreme Court bench, headed by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud, said the electoral bonds scheme violates the right to information and the freedom of speech and expression under the Constitution.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Electoral Bonds Not To Affect LS Polls'
'Electoral Bonds Not To Affect LS Polls'
Electoral bonds list topper had brush with law in 2011
Electoral bonds list topper had brush with law in 2011
Who are the top electoral bond donors? Here's the list
Who are the top electoral bond donors? Here's the list
SEE: Rachin Grateful For #Yellove
SEE: Rachin Grateful For #Yellove
Tax sop for Google arm on Rs 8.6K cr it got from India
Tax sop for Google arm on Rs 8.6K cr it got from India
India-China hold talks but no breakthrough in sight
India-China hold talks but no breakthrough in sight
Markets end FY24 on buoyant note; Sensex gains 655 pts
Markets end FY24 on buoyant note; Sensex gains 655 pts
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Parl okays bill allowing govt to take control of telecom

Parl okays bill allowing govt to take control of telecom

Kolkata Firms Who Bought Electoral Bonds

Kolkata Firms Who Bought Electoral Bonds

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances