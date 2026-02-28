Patna: Woman Dies in House Fire

A 65-year-old woman tragically died in a house fire in Patna, prompting a forensic investigation to determine the cause of the blaze.

Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points A 65-year-old woman, Malti Devi, died in a house fire near Karbigahiya railway station in Patna.

The fire broke out on Friday evening in the Jakkanpur police station area.

Fire brigade and locals controlled the blaze, but Devi succumbed to the fire.

A forensic team will investigate the cause of the fatal house fire in Patna.

A 65-year-old woman died in a fire at her house near Karbigahiya railway station in Patna, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Malti Devi, a resident of Karbigahiya in Jakkanpur police station area.

According to a police statement, the fire broke out on Friday evening, and even though the fire brigade, along with the locals, managed to bring the blaze under control, Devi died in the incident.

A forensic team will inspect the spot, and further investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of the fire, officials said.