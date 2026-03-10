Lucknow Double Homicide: Police Investigate Mother and Son's Death

Police in Lucknow are investigating the deaths of a mother and her son as a double homicide after they were found strangled in their home.

Key Points A mother and her visually-impaired son were discovered dead in their Lucknow residence.

Police suspect the victims were strangled, prompting a homicide investigation.

Four teams have been formed to investigate the Lucknow double homicide, with CCTV footage being examined.

Authorities are conducting a thorough investigation into all aspects of the Lucknow mother and son murder case.

A 50-year-old woman and her son were found dead inside their home in Lucknow, police said.

Around 10 pm on Monday, Mohanlalganj police station received information from Sakina, a resident of Sisendi, that Reshma Bano and her visually-impaired son Shadab (18) were found lying dead inside their house.

Upon inspection of the spot, it was found that Reshma Bano and her son were strangled to death using a cloth.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Rallapalli Vasanth Kumar also reached the scene and provided necessary directions to the concerned officials.

Investigation Underway

Four teams have been formed to probe the incident, and CCTV footage are being examined, he said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the police said, adding that all aspects of the incident are being thoroughly investigated.