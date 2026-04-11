Mumbai: Elderly Man Killed in Bhandup Building Collapse

A 75-year-old man tragically died in Mumbai after a building slab collapse in Bhandup, highlighting concerns about building safety and infrastructure maintenance in the area.

Key Points A 75-year-old man died after a slab collapse in a two-storey residential building in Mumbai's Bhandup area.

The incident occurred in the Tulshipada area of Patkar Compound in Bhandup West.

The victim, Susai Daevdas Kaunder, was injured when part of the upper floor slab fell on him.

Kaunder was immediately taken to Navkaar Hospital but was declared dead upon arrival.

A 75-year-old man died after some portion of a slab in a two-storey residential structure collapsed on him in Mumbai's Bhandup area on Saturday morning, officials said.

The incident occurred at Tulshipada in Patkar Compound of Bhandup West around 9.45 am, they said.

Details of the Incident

"The victim, identified as Susai Daevdas Kaunder, was injured when some part of the slab on the upper floor of a two-storey structure fell on him," a civic official said.

He was immediately taken to nearby Navkaar Hospital, where he was declared dead, the official said.