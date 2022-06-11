News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 1 dead as ceiling slabs of multiple flats collapse in Navi Mumbai

1 dead as ceiling slabs of multiple flats collapse in Navi Mumbai

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
June 11, 2022 21:04 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A 29-year-old man died and seven others sustained injuries when ceiling slabs of an eight-storey residential building collapsed in Navi Mumbai in the early hours of Saturday, a fire brigade official said.

IMAGE: Damaged ceilings of flats after ceiling slabs of mulitple flats at a housing society collapsed, at Nerul in Navi Mumbai. Photograph: PTI Photo

Ceiling slabs from the sixth floor to the ground floor collapsed in the building located in sector 17 of Nerul around 12.50 am, the official said.

Local firemen and the police rushed to the scene for the rescue operations, he said.

 

One of the residents Ventakesh Nada, who was buried under the debris, died even before he could be taken to the hospital, while seven injured persons are undergoing treatment at a local hospital, the official said.

According to civic officials, some drilling work was in progress on the sixth floor, due to which the ceiling slab of the sixth floor fell followed by the other floors.

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation had last month issued a notice to carry out a structural audit of the building, it was stated.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'If you expect any change, Mumbaikars are fools'
'If you expect any change, Mumbaikars are fools'
'Government seems to be indifferent towards civic issues'
'Government seems to be indifferent towards civic issues'
Building crash: Narrow lanes, crowds impede rescue ops
Building crash: Narrow lanes, crowds impede rescue ops
PICS: England vs NZ, 2nd Test, Trent Bridge
PICS: England vs NZ, 2nd Test, Trent Bridge
BJP's RS tally falls from 95 to 92; Cong gains 2 seats
BJP's RS tally falls from 95 to 92; Cong gains 2 seats
Nagaland killings: 30 soldiers chargesheeted
Nagaland killings: 30 soldiers chargesheeted
Soren orders high-level probe into Ranchi violence
Soren orders high-level probe into Ranchi violence
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Building collapse: It's a disaster waiting to happen in Mumbai

Building collapse: It's a disaster waiting to happen in Mumbai

Mum bldg collapse: Man survives, but loses 9 relatives

Mum bldg collapse: Man survives, but loses 9 relatives

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances