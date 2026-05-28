Delhi Police Investigate Death Of Two Elderly Women

Delhi police are investigating the deaths of two elderly women found in their New Rajinder Nagar home, with initial findings suggesting age-related ailments as a possible cause.

Key Points Two elderly women, Saroj Bala and Chandra Kanta, were found dead in their Delhi home.

Police found no signs of forced entry and suspect age-related ailments as the cause of death.

A domestic help discovered the bodies and alerted the police after noticing a foul smell.

Postmortem examinations are being conducted to determine the exact cause of death.

Police are investigating all possible angles, including accidental death and medical complications.

Two elderly women were found dead inside their residence in central Delhi's New Rajinder Nagar on Thursday morning, with police saying there were no signs of forced entry into the house and suspecting age-related ailments as the cause of death.

Details of the Deceased and Initial Findings

The deceased were identified as Saroj Bala, who was unmarried, and her sister-in-law Chandra Kanta, who was widowed, both around 80 years old, officials said.

Both pensioners, Saroj lived in the house with Chandra for the past several years, police said, adding that some of their family members lived in west Delhi.

A domestic help informed the police about a foul smell emanating from the house around 10.30 am on Thursday. She had prepared and served tea to both women on Tuesday, police said.

Police Investigation and Statements

"They were senior citizens who were living here alone. Information about the incident was given by the domestic help around 9.30 to 10 am. The same maid had prepared tea for them and served it the day before yesterday," Joint Commissioner of Police (Central) Madhur Verma said.

He said the tea cups were still lying there as they were, and no signs of struggle or forced entry were found.

"The bodies have been removed and sent for postmortem examination. More information will be available only after the postmortem reports come. Their relatives, who live in west Delhi, have been called, and we are speaking with them further. The remaining details will become clear only after the postmortem examination reports," the Joint CP said.

Further Examination and Potential Causes

A police team that reached the spot found the two women lying dead in a room, one on a bed and the other on the floor, the officer said.

Police suspect that the women might have died a day or two ago as foul smell had started emanating from the premises, while their neighbours also did not see the two women recently.

"The house is a single-storey structure with four entry points. During inspection, no signs of forced entry, ransacking or struggle were found," the officer said.

Police are examining if the two women were suffering from age-related ailments or lived in isolation without immediate family support.

Statements of the neighbours and locals were being recorded to ascertain the sequence of events leading to the deaths, the officer said.

"No signs of foul play has surfaced in the preliminary enquiry, though all possible angles, including accidental death and medical complications, are being investigated," the officer said.