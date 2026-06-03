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Chhattisgarh Double Murder: Elderly Couple Found Dead In Village Home

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 03, 2026 23:27 IST

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Police in Chhattisgarh's Sakti district are investigating the brutal murder of an elderly couple, Purushottam Khunte and Goharini Bai, found dead in their village home, sparking a major manhunt for the unidentified assailants.

Key Points

  • An elderly couple, Purushottam Khunte (70) and Goharini Bai (55), were found murdered in their home in Seduras village, Sakti district.
  • Their bodies were discovered by a neighbour, leading to immediate police notification and a village-wide panic.
  • Preliminary investigations suggest the couple was killed by unidentified assailants who crushed their heads.
  • Senior police officials, including the SP, visited the crime scene, with forensic and dog squads deployed for evidence collection.
  • A murder case will be registered, and investigators are actively pursuing all leads and potential suspects.

A 70-year-old man and his wife were found murdered at their residence in a village in Chhattisgarh's Sakti district, police said on Wednesday.

The victims, Purushottam Khunte and his wife Goharini Bai (55), were residents of Seduras village under Malkharoda police station limits. Their bodies were discovered on Wednesday morning, triggering panic in the village.

 

Police Launch Investigation Into Double Murder

According to police, a neighbouring woman visited the couple's house in the morning and found them lying dead inside. She immediately alerted local residents, following which the police were informed.

Preliminary investigation suggests the couple was killed by unidentified assailants who crushed their heads, officials said.

Senior officers, including Superintendent of Police Prafulla Thakur, Additional Superintendent of Police Pankaj Patel and SDOP Bhuvaneshwari Painkra, visited the crime spot and supervised the ongoing investigation.

A dog squad and a forensic team were pressed into service to collect evidence from the crime scene, police said.

SP Thakur confirmed the couple had been murdered and added a case would be registered under relevant provisions of law after receipt of the post-mortem report.

He said investigators were examining all possible angles and gathering information about potential suspects.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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