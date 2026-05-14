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Elderly Couple, Grandchildren Murdered In Chhattisgarh Property Dispute

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 14, 2026 13:38 IST

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In a shocking incident in Chhattisgarh, an elderly couple and their grandchildren were allegedly murdered over a property dispute, leading to the arrest of close relatives.

Key Points

  • Elderly couple and their two grandchildren murdered in Janjgir-Champa district, Chhattisgarh.
  • The murders were allegedly committed by two close relatives seeking to grab family property.
  • The couple's son, who previously served 15 years for killing his brother, is in custody.
  • Accused allegedly wanted sole ownership of the family property by eliminating other claimants.

An elderly couple and their two grandchildren were allegedly murdered by two close relatives to grab family property in Chhattisgarh's Janjgir-Champa district, police said on Thursday.

Arrest Made In Connection With The Murders

The couple's one son, who had earlier spent 15 years in jail for killing his own brother, and his son have been taken into custody in connection with the murders, an official said.

 

The bodies were found inside their under-construction house in Bhanvtara village under the jurisdiction of the Shivrinarayan police station after labourers reached the site for work in the morning, a senior police official said.

The deceased were identified as Medani Prasad Kashyap (70), his wife Kanti Bai (65), their grandchildren Pitambar Kashyap (17) and Mogra (25).

The deceased couple's son, Sonsai, and his son Dakeshwar have been taken into custody in connection with the murders, the official said.

Details Of The Family History

According to the preliminary investigation, Medani Prasad had three sons, including Sonsai. Police said Sonsai had murdered one of his brothers in the past and had served a 15-year jail term in the case, while the couple's third son had reportedly died by suicide.

Sonsai and his son Dakeshwar, alias Golu, allegedly killed his parents and the children of his two deceased brothers with an axe while they were asleep in the under-construction house, he said.

Pitambar was the only son of one deceased brother, while Mogra was the only daughter of another, the official said.

Motive Behind The Crime

The accused allegedly wanted sole ownership of the family property and are suspected of having committed the crime to eliminate other claimants, police said.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway, the official added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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