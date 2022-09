Eknath Shinde's Ganesh Ustav Diplomacy

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde appears to catch up with old acquaintances and make new friends during Ganesh Utsav. Take a look:

IMAGE: Eknath Shinde, left, with Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani after Ganpati darshan at Antilia, MDA's south Mumbai home, September 1, 2022. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Shinde with Raj Thackeray after Ganpati darshan at the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief's home in Shivaji Park, north central Mumbai. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Shinde worships Lord Ganesha at Raj's residence. Photograph: ANI Photo/ Eknath Shinde Twitter

IMAGE: Shinde meets Shiv Sena veteran leader Manohar Joshi -- the party's first-ever chief minister -- after Ganpati darshan at the former Lok Speaker's Shivaji Park home. Photograph: ANI Photo/ Eknath Shinde Twitter

IMAGE: Shinde's Ganpati darshan at Shiv Sainik Milind Narvekar's home was a matter of discussion in political circles since Narvekar is a member of Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray's inner circle. Photograph: Twitter

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com