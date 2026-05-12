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Home  » News » Thane School Staff Arrested In Bribery Case

Thane School Staff Arrested In Bribery Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 12, 2026 12:48 IST

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Three school employees in Thane have been arrested for allegedly demanding bribes from parents seeking school admissions, highlighting corruption concerns in the education sector.

Photograph: Pixabay

Photograph: Pixabay

Key Points

  • Headmistress and two employees of a Thane school arrested for allegedly demanding bribes.
  • The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) laid a trap and caught the trio accepting a bribe.
  • Accused were allegedly charging illegal fees for school admissions.
  • A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway by the ACB.

The headmistress and two other employees of a private school in Maharashtra's Thane district were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly demanding and accepting bribes from parents seeking admission for their children, an official said.

The Thane unit of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) laid a trap and caught the trio accepting a bribe of Rs 4,000 from one of the complainants, inspector Anupama Khare said.

 

Details of the Arrested School Staff

The ACB has arrested headmistress Atiya Baidujman Khan (56), computer teacher Rizvan Banu Amjad Khan, and clerk Asma Mohsafi Sheikh, she said.

Allegations and Investigation

The official said that the department had received complaints alleging that the trio was demanding bribes from those seeking admission to the school.

"The accused were illegally charging Rs 3,000 under various heads and a refundable deposit of Rs 1,000," she said, adding that a case has been registered and further probe is underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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