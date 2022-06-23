News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Relief for OPS as Madras HC bars AIADMK meet from taking up single leadership

Relief for OPS as Madras HC bars AIADMK meet from taking up single leadership

Source: PTI
June 23, 2022 10:32 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Madras high court on Thursday ruled that no unannounced resolutions could be taken up at the meeting of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam general and executive councils in Chennai, restraining the camp led by joint co-ordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) from initiating any such move over the possible single leadership issue.

IMAGE: AIADMK co-ordinator O Panneerselvam (OPS) with supporters at his Chennai residence. Photograph: ANI on Twitter

The meeting of the main opposition party's general council, its highest decision-making body, and the executive is slated at a marriage hall in Vanagaram near Chennai.

 

In a late night hearing that stretched till early Thursday, a special division bench of Justices M Duraiswamy and Sundar Mohan granted the relief to party co-ordinator O Panneerselvam at a special sitting at the senior judge's residence at Anna Nagar in the city, on an appeal against a single judge order.

As per the latest order of the bench, the meeting can take place as scheduled and the already decided 23 resolutions can be taken up and adopted. No other new resolutions touching upon making amendment to party bye-laws to abolish the co-ordinator and joint co-ordinator posts and restoring the general secretary post to pave way for single leadership, shall be taken up.

Wednesday was a day of events providing contrasting jubilation to party leaders and their cadres. Around 9 pm on Wednesday, Justice Krishnan Ramaswamy, in his brief order, permitted the conduct of the meet, but refrained from restraining the EPS group from taking up any other fresh resolutions, which would ultimately result in unitary leadership.

The aggrieved group met Chief Justice M N Bhandari and obtained his permission to prefer an appeal against the order of the single judge. The CJ nominated Justice Duraiswamy and Sundar Mohan as the judges to make a special sitting and hear the appeal.

Accordingly, the bench sat at the senior judge's residence and commenced the hearing around 1 am and passed its orders around 4 am today, which effectively led to joy and jubilation in the OPS camp.

The internal rumblings of the AIADMK over the single leadership issue, with a majority of district secretaries and others favouring EPS to take over the mantle, had prompted Panneerselvam to write to the former seeking deferring Thursday's meet, even as speculations were rife that the GC and EC could discuss the matter to effect the unitary leadership.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
EPS holds show of strength to push for 'solo leader'
EPS holds show of strength to push for 'solo leader'
'In Tamil Nadu, Dravidian Parties Are The Big Boys'
'In Tamil Nadu, Dravidian Parties Are The Big Boys'
BJP Tactics Won't Cut Much Ice In TN
BJP Tactics Won't Cut Much Ice In TN
Game Streaming the Next Hot Career?
Game Streaming the Next Hot Career?
3 more Sena MLAs join Eknath Shinde camp in Assam
3 more Sena MLAs join Eknath Shinde camp in Assam
Why Agnipath Protests Will Fizzle Out
Why Agnipath Protests Will Fizzle Out
'Wouldn't have made Pant captain'
'Wouldn't have made Pant captain'
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Ahead of AIADMK meet, OPS says 'dharma will win'

Ahead of AIADMK meet, OPS says 'dharma will win'

OPS warns EPS of law and order in June 23 meet

OPS warns EPS of law and order in June 23 meet

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances