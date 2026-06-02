Enforcement Directorate Raids Dawood Gang's Drug Trafficker's Assets

The Enforcement Directorate is cracking down on the Dawood Ibrahim gang's drug money laundering operations, with raids targeting the assets of recently extradited drug trafficker Mohammad Salim Dola in Maharashtra and Gujarat.

Key Points The Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided multiple locations in Maharashtra and Gujarat targeting Mohammad Salim Dola's assets.

Mohammad Salim Dola, an alleged associate of Dawood Ibrahim, faces money laundering charges related to drug trafficking.

Dola was recently extradited from Turkiye and arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

The raids targeted suppliers, traders, accountants, and individuals holding benami properties linked to the drug syndicate.

Dola is known as the 'Mephedrone King' due to his alleged expertise in trafficking the synthetic drug.

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday raided multiple locations in Maharashtra and Gujarat as part of a money laundering probe against Mohammad Salim Dola, an alleged Dawood gang drug trafficker who was recently extradited to India from Turkiye, officials said.

They said about 20 locations in Mumbai apart from those in Surat, Rajkot and Ankleshwar (Bharuch district) in Gujarat were raided after a case was registered by the central agency under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Dawood Gang Associate Faces Money Laundering Charges

Dola alias Salim Ismail Dola is alleged to be a close associate of global wanted terrorist Dawood Ibrahim and has been charged by anti-narcotics agencies with running a trans-national drugs trafficking syndicate.

The 59-year-old Dola was apprehended in Turkiye sometime back on the basis of a Interpol Red Notice issued on India's request in March 2024.

He was brought back by India from Turkiye in April and was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) soon after he landed at the Delhi airport.

Raids Target Drug Syndicate Network

The searches are being carried out at premises linked to suppliers of precursor chemicals, intermediaries engaged in chemical trading, accountants and traffickers involved in the manufacture and distribution of the synthetic narcotic drug Mephedrone (MD), hawala operators, and persons holding benami properties acquired from proceeds generated through the organised drug syndicate, ED officials said.

The money laundering case stems from multiple FIRs registered across Mumbai against Dola and others for offences relating to illicit trafficking of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, they said.

'Mephedrone King' and International Drug Network

The NCB had said Dola allegedly created a drug network over the last 20 years in the Middle East, Africa and Europe and was wanted by multiple Indian agencies including the NCB, Maharashtra Police, Gujarat ATS and the DRI.

His arrest and landing in India was declared by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on his X handle on April 28 as he reiterated Modi government's "firm resolve" to bring all narcotics fugitives and members of organised crime syndicates to justice, by pursuing them relentlessly across the globe as part of the 'Operation Global Hunt' launched by Indian agencies.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had then said that Dola's two-decade-long criminal antecedents include "direct involvement" in cases involving multiple high-value seizures of heroin, charas, mephedrone, mandrax and methamphetamine in Maharashtra and Gujarat.

Officials privy to the probe had told PTI that operatives in international drugs networks identified Dola as 'Mephedrone King' due to his alleged wide expertise in trafficking this category of drug.

They claimed Dola assumed aliases in Turkiye such as 'Hamza' and 'Abdul' and that he was planning to purchase some immovable assets in that country in order to obtain citizenship.

Mephedrone, also known as 4-methylmethcathinone, 4-MMC and 4-methylephedrone, is a synthetic stimulant drug and it is also identified by its slang names like drone, M-CAT, white magic, 'meow meow' and bubble.

Dola's son Tahil Salim Dola and other associates were arrested by Mumbai police after deportation/extradition from the UAE in 2025.