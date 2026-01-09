ED seeks CBI probe against Mamata after raid disruption

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has approached the Calcutta high court, seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the role of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, senior police officials and others for allegedly obstructing its raids in Kolkata against political consultancy firm Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) and its director.

IMAGE: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee walks out of the house of Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) chief, Pratik Jain, during a raid by the Enforcement Directorate on Jain's residence, in Kolkata on Thursday. Photograph: ANI Photo

PTI has reviewed the writ petition of the federal probe agency, where it has also sought 'immediate seizure, sealing, forensic preservation, and restoration to lawful custody of the ED' all digital devices, electronic records, storage media, and documents 'illegally and forcibly' taken away from the search premises.

The high court is expected to hear the petition on Friday.

The search was mounted on Thursday at the Salt Lake office of I-PAC and its founder and one of the directors Pratik Gandhi as part of an alleged coal scam-linked money laundering case.

Some other locations in the state and Delhi were also raided.

The ED had alleged in a press statement on Thursday that Banerjee entered Jain's residence on Loudon Road in Kolkata during the raids and 'took away key evidence' and followed the same action at the I-PAC office.

The ED claimed in the petition that about Rs 20 crore of hawala funds, generated from alleged coal pilferage in West Bengal, found its way to I-PAC.

The organisation has been providing political consultancy to TMC and the state government since 2021.

'Concrete material found during investigation revealed that at least Rs 20 crore worth of proceeds of crime was transferred to I-PAC through hawala channels.

'In continuation of the ongoing investigation and to trace out the proceeds of crime and utilisation thereof a search action was initiated against IPAC and certain other entities in relation with coal smuggling case,' the petition said.

It said the chief minister entered the premises despite a 'categorical request being made (by ED officials) for not interfering with the ongoing search proceedings under PMLA'.

'However, violating all law and order, Ms. Mamta Banerjee with the aid of police personnel, forcibly took possession of all digital devices along with key incriminating documents from the possession of the authorised officer and left the premises at about 12.15 pm,' it said.

The agency claimed the panch witness were 'effectively hijacked' by the respondents (state of West Bengal, CM, others) and made to write that the search was conducted in a peaceful manner and nothing was recovered rather than truthfully or correctly recording that the digital device and key incriminating documents were 'forcibly taken possession by the hon'ble chief minister with the aid of state police'.

The ED said its officials were 'not allowed to perform their lawful duties and were obstructed to carry out their duties'.

The agency also urged the high court to pass an interim order restraining any access, deletion, cloning, or tampering with the seized digital devices and electronic records.

*****

Trinamool moves HC seeking restraint on 'misuse' of documents seized by ED

The TMC, meanwhile, moved the Calcutta high court, seeking restraint on 'misuse and dissemination' of documents seized during the search operations.

The ruling party in West Bengal, in its petition, alleged that the ED seized sensitive and confidential political data meant for the TMC's use in the upcoming assembly elections, in a display of 'arbitrary, mala fide, and colourable exercise of power'.

PTI has accessed the synopsis of the petition, which refers to the probe agency's search and seizure operations under Section 17 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, on January 8.

The ED maintained that the operations were part of a probe into an alleged multi-crore rupee coal pilferage scam.

'The petitioner submits that the seized articles and electronic data consist of confidential political data/information/documents relating to campaign strategy, internal assessments, research inputs, organisational coordination, and electoral roll-related data used for electioneering purposes in the forthcoming West Bengal Legislative Assembly Election, 2026,' the TMC stated in its petition.

'The said materials have no proximate, causal, or even remote nexus with any scheduled offence or alleged proceeds of crime, and do not fall within the scop? of investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering, 2002,' it said.

The Trinamool Congress alleged that the ED operations were aimed at 'unlawfully accessing and controlling the petitioner's electoral roll management, campaign planning, and political strategy, with the clear intent to disrupt a free and fair electoral process' under the pretext of investigation.

'Such targeted seizure amounts to an impermissible intrusion into the petitioner's right to privacy under Article 21 and its constitutional right to participate meaningfully in the democratic process under Article 19.

'The petitioner apprehends grave prejudice, misuse, and dissemination of the seized data, which, if not restrained, would irreversibly damage the integrity of the electoral process and undermine constitutional democracy, warranting immediate intervention of this Hon'ble Court,' the petition said.