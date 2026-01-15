HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » 'Serious matter': SC on ED's I-PAC raids facing 'obstruction'

'Serious matter': SC on ED's I-PAC raids facing 'obstruction'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
4 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 15, 2026 14:58 IST

x

The Supreme Court on Thursday termed "very serious" the Enforcement Directorate's allegation that it faced obstruction from the West Bengal government and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during their raids at the I-PAC office and the premises of its director in connection with an alleged coal-pilferage scam.

IMAGE: Enforcement Directorate official collects documents as they conduct a raid at the office of the I-PAC, in Kolkata. Photograph: ANI video grab

A bench of Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and Vipul Pancholi said they intend to issue notice and examine the matter. "This is a very serious matter; we will issue a notice. We have to examine it," it remarked orally.

The top court also said that it was very much disturbed by the commotion at the Calcutta High Court during its hearing in the ED raids case. The Calcutta High Court had adjourned till January 14 the hearing on petitions related to the ED's search and seizure operations at sites linked to political consultancy firm I-PAC, citing unmanageable chaos inside the courtroom.

 

As the hearing commenced, the ED said the West Bengal government's "interference and obstruction" during the probe agency's raids reflects a very shocking pattern.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the ED, told the bench that in the past also, whenever statutory authorities exercised statutory power, Banerjee barged in and interfered.

"It reflects a very shocking pattern," Mehta said while contending that this will only encourage such acts, and the central forces will be demoralised.

"The states will feel they can barge in, commit theft, and then sit on a dharna. Let an example be set, officers who were explicitly present there should be suspended," the solicitor general said.

Mehta submitted that there was evidence leading to the conclusion that incriminating material was lying in the I-PAC office.

"Let an example be set, and officers explicitly present there should be suspended. Direct the competent authority to act, and please take cognisance of what is happening. We are here to protect our officers' fundamental rights. We are acting under the law and do not seize for personal gains," he said.

Mehta told the apex court that a large number of advocates and other persons entered the Calcutta High Court during the hearing of the ED's plea, and the matter was adjourned. "This happens when mobocracy replaces democracy," he told the top court.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal opposed Mehta's plea and said the case should be heard by the Calcutta High Court first, and proper hierarchy should be followed. He claimed the ED was filing parallel proceedings.

Sibal also referred to the video recording of the raid and said, "It is a blatant lie that all digital devices were taken. Allegation that CM Mamata Banerjee took all devices is a lie, substantiated by ED's own panchnama (search record)."

"The last statement in the coal scam was recorded in February 2024; what was ED doing since then? Why so keen in the midst of elections?" he posed.

The hearing is currently underway.

The ED's plea in the apex court follows events from January 8, when the probe agency's officials faced obstructions during their raids at the office of political consultancy firm I-PAC in Salt Lake and the Kolkata residence of its director, Pratik Jain, in connection with a coal smuggling case.

The probe agency has claimed that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee entered the premises and took away "key" evidence related to the probe.

Banerjee has accused the central agency of overreach, while her party, Trinamool Congress, has denied the ED's allegation of "obstructing" its probe. The state's police have registered an FIR against ED officers.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'Unsettling precedent': I-PAC breaks silence over ED raids
'Unsettling precedent': I-PAC breaks silence over ED raids
ED seeks CBI probe against Mamata after raid disruption
ED seeks CBI probe against Mamata after raid disruption
Mamata took away 'key evidence' during raid: ED's big charge
Mamata took away 'key evidence' during raid: ED's big charge
SC seeks EC reply on TMC plea over Bengal electoral rolls
SC seeks EC reply on TMC plea over Bengal electoral rolls
If someone tries to hit me...: Mamata after I-PAC raids
If someone tries to hit me...: Mamata after I-PAC raids

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Hottest Places in India To Visit This Winter

webstory image 2

14 Must-Eat Nolen Gur Mishtis Before You Die

webstory image 3

9 Winter-Perfect National Parks In India

VIDEOS

Hrithik's Ex-Wife Sussanne Spotted with Rumoured Boyfriend0:39

Hrithik's Ex-Wife Sussanne Spotted with Rumoured Boyfriend

Watch: PM Modi feeds cows at his residence on Makar Sankranti2:55

Watch: PM Modi feeds cows at his residence on Makar...

83-Year-Old Woman Casts Her Vote in Mumbai's BMC Elections1:00

83-Year-Old Woman Casts Her Vote in Mumbai's BMC Elections

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO