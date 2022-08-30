News
ED summons Abhishek Banerjee in 'coal smuggling scam'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: August 30, 2022 13:10 IST
The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday issued a summons to Trinamool Congress' national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee for questioning in connection with its probe into the ‘coal pilferage scam', an official said.

Photograph: ANI Photo

The central agency asked Banerjee, the nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, to appear at its Kolkata office on Friday morning, he said.

"We have summoned Abhishek Banerjee to appear before our sleuths in Kolkata. Our officers from New Delhi will come to interrogate him," the senior ED officer told PTI.

 

While attacking the Bharatiya Janata Party during a programme, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee had on Monday apprehended that the central agencies might send notices to her nephew, considered the second in command in the party, and other senior leaders.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Will hang myself if proven corrupt: Abhishek Banerjee
Mamata warns BJP over ED summons to nephew
Coal scam: Warrant against Mamata's nephew's wife
Shahid Wants To Get Married AGAIN!
Excise policy row: CBI searches Sisodia's bank locker
Delhi assembly bans entry of MPs, leaders in premises
Recipe: Korean-Style Caulifower Rice
The War Against Coronavirus

