HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » ED conducts raids against George Soros-backed entities

ED conducts raids against George Soros-backed entities

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 18, 2025 14:25 IST

x

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday searched the premises of United States billionaire George Soros-backed Open Society Foundations (OSF) and some linked entities in Bengaluru as part of a foreign exchange "violation" investigation against them, official sources said.

IMAGE: Billionaire George Soros. Photograph: @georgesoros/X

The premises of OSF and some international human rights organisations are being searched under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), the sources said.

The case pertains to alleged foreign direct investment (FDI) being sourced by OSF and the utilisation of these funds by certain beneficiaries in alleged contravention of FEMA guidelines, they said.

 

OSF could not be contacted immediately for comment on the ED action.

Soros, a Hungarian-American political activist, and his organisations like OSF have been accused by the ruling BJP of acting against India's interests. His utterances during the Adani-Hindenburg controversy also drew criticism from the party.

OSF began operations in India in 1999.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Who is George Soros? The man who criticised Modi
Who is George Soros? The man who criticised Modi
Cong hand with anti-India foreign forces: BJP
Cong hand with anti-India foreign forces: BJP
BJP flays Soros for 'Adani may weaken Modi' remark
BJP flays Soros for 'Adani may weaken Modi' remark
Sam Pitroda reacts over BJP's land-grabbing allegations
Sam Pitroda reacts over BJP's land-grabbing allegations
Rijiju's message to Cong on alleged Sonia-Soros link
Rijiju's message to Cong on alleged Sonia-Soros link

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Masala Chole: 20-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

8 Reasons To Eat Beets Every Day

webstory image 3

15 Sensational Mango Recipes

VIDEOS

Sunita Williams return: Video shows moment crew Dragon undocked from Space Station3:32

Sunita Williams return: Video shows moment crew Dragon...

PM Modi receives rousing welcome in Lok Sabha0:19

PM Modi receives rousing welcome in Lok Sabha

Nagpur violence: Locals recount attack on their houses and vehicles 5:37

Nagpur violence: Locals recount attack on their houses...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD