Home  » News » Rijiju's message to Cong on alleged 'Sonia-Soros link'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
December 09, 2024 14:58 IST
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday urged all political parties, including the Congress, to unite against anti-India forces, and raise their voice if they find their leaders working against the country's interest.

IMAGE: Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi outside Parliament, in New Delhi on Thursday. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

His remarks come a day after the Bharatiya Janata Party alleged that former Congress president Sonia Gandhi has links to an organisation financed by the George Soros Foundation and which has backed the idea of Kashmir as an independent nation.

Addressing reporters in New Delhi, Rijiju said anybody found to be working with anti-India forces must be countered unitedly by all political parties.

 

"I wish to tell the leaders and workers of the Congress that even if their own party leaders are found to be working in tandem with anti-India forces, they should raise their voice against them," Rijiju said.

The minister also said that the government had informed the Congress that discussion on the Constitution will be taken up in the Lok Sabha on December 13-14 and in the Rajya Sabha on December 16-17.

The BJP on Sunday claimed that Sonia Gandhi, as the co-president of the Forum of the Democratic Leaders in Asia Pacific (FDL-AP) Foundation, is linked to an organisation financed by the George Soros Foundation.

"Notably, the FDL-AP Foundation has expressed their views that treat Kashmir as a separate entity," the BJP said.

