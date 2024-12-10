Cong hand with anti-India foreign forces, Sonia Gandhi should explain: BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party accused Congress leaders of colluding with foreign forces to destabilize India and demanded Sonia Gandhi to disclose her role in a George Soros Foundation-funded organisation's activities.

IMAGE: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge extends his wishes to Congress parliamentary party chairperson Sonia Gandhi on her 78th birthday, in New Delhi, December 9, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

The ruling party also attacked Rahul Gandhi, calling him a "pawn" for his protests against the Adani issue.

The BJP alleged that Sonia Gandhi was the "co-president" of the Forum of the Democratic Leaders-Asia Pacific Foundation, an organisation financed by the George Soros Foundation, which has backed the idea of Kashmir as an independent nation.

Raising the issue in Rajya Sabha, Leader of the House J P Nadda demanded a discussion saying the matter concerned both internal and external security.

"The link between the Forum of Democratic Leaders Asia-Pacific and George Soros is a matter of concern. Its co-president is a member of this House," he said.

Nadda alleged the FDL-AP sees Jammu and Kashmir as a "separate entity" and gets financial support from the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation.

"This maligns India's image and raises concern about national security," he said, claiming that people are concerned about the manner in which the Congress is siding with such forces.

"The Congress is becoming a tool... Therefore, there should be a detailed discussion... This is a matter of internal and external security," the BJP chief said.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters here, party national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi alleged that a "systematic anti-India experiment" was underway and the dots were now connecting as he demanded that Sonia Gandhi come clean on her role in the activities of FDL-AP Foundation.

The Congress' hand is with foreign forces. It's clearly visible now, he said.

Trivedi claimed Sonia Gandhi is the co-president of the FDL-AP Foundation.

"It's Sonia Gandhi's birthday today. We congratulate her on her birthday FDL-AP is funded by George Soros. Most humbly, we ask her why she accepted the position of the FDL-AP's co-president. What is the Congress-Soros friendship?" the BJP MP sad.

It's the same George Soros who had openly pledged that he has put up USD 1 billion to destabilise the Modi government, he said.

Calling it a "serious matter", Trivedi said that he and other members of the Rajya Sabha wanted to raise this issue in the Upper House but the opposition did not allow it.

Sonia Gandhi is a very senior leader. I want to ask what is her role in its activities, he added.

The BJP has been on the offensive over the issue since last week when it alleged that Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi had links with Soros-backed outfits allegedly involved in anti-India activities.

The Congress has dismissed the BJP's allegations and said the real conspiracy unravelling during the Parliament's Winter session is that the government would even put at stake India's ties with another country just to save businessman Gautam Adani.

Trivedi said some people have a misconception that they can succeed in their bid to destabilise India with the help of foreign powers but the NDA government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi is determined to protect the interests of the country.

He said it has been seen that some reports or incidents emerge during the Parliament session or ahead of its start so that proceedings of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha are disrupted.

A report on farmers came on February 3, 2021, during the Parliament Session. Pegasus report came on July 18, 2021, just a day before the Monsoon session was set to start.

"The Hindenburg report came on January 24, 2023, ahead of the Budget Session. A BBC documentary came on January 17, 2023, ahead of the Parliament Session, he said.

Manipur video came a day before the Monsoon Session in July 2023. A report against the SEBI chief came in August 2024 during Parliament Session. And, now a report comes in the US on November 20 ahead of the Parliament Session which started on November 25, the BJP Rajya Sabha MP said.

This is not just a coincidence but a systematic anti-India experiment. The links of this anti-India experiment are gradually getting connected now, he added.

Proceedings of the Rajya Sabha were adjourned on Monday amid uproar as members of the treasury benches accused top Congress leaders of colluding with billionaire investor Soros to destabilise the country and demanded a discussion on the issue.

The Opposition did not want any discussion on this. That's why we want to ask the opposition, especially Congress, as to what is your link with the FDL-AP. Answer clearly, Trivedi said.

The BJP MP alleged that the organisation is funded by anti-India forces and slammed Sonia Gandhi for being its co-president.

Asked about the US rejecting the BJP's allegations of backing an anti-India agenda, Trivedi said the party raised the issue quoting a report published in a French media platform (Mediapart).

"And in that it was very clear (that) the OCCRP project was funded partially by the US State Department and by Soros also, he added.

OCCRP, headquartered in Amsterdam, is a media platform that largely focuses on stories relating to crime and corruption.

So it is incumbent on their part to clarify whether they are standing with Soros' stance of destabilising the Modi government or not, he said.

The BJP leader said the Russian government had openly stated that there was a foreign interference in India during the Lok Sabha polls earlier this year.

Now they (US) should make it clear whether they are involved in internal matters or not. If not, they should withdraw their support from these organisations, he added.

Earlier in May, Russia had accused the US of meddling in India's domestic affairs and the ongoing elections in the country, which was subsequently rejected by Washington.

The BJP also slammed Rahul Gandhi after leaders of some INDIA bloc parties protested in the Parliament complex over the Adani row, where the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha conducted a mock 'interview' over the issue with Congress members wearing masks of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Adani.

"Rahul Gandhi is indulging in what he does best - Stand-up comedy! His malicious claims and rants have crumbled under the weight of comprehensive investigation every time. Playing the role of a pawn to perfection, he yet again attempts to mislead despite his misinformation campaigns failing to cut ice with the people of India," Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on X.