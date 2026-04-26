EC makes elaborate security measures for second phase of Bengal polls

The Election Commission has implemented a stringent security plan for the second phase of the West Bengal assembly elections, aiming to ensure free, fair, and peaceful polling for all voters.

IMAGE: Security forces carry out a flag march in Ballygunge ahead of the second phase of the West Bengal assembly elections, in Kolkata, April 26, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Security personnel will be deployed constituency-wise to ensure voter safety and prevent disruptions.

Motorcycle patrols and increased security presence are planned for sensitive areas.

CCTV cameras will be installed at every polling station to monitor voting.

The Election Commission aims to restore confidence in the electoral process and ensure free and fair polling.

The Election Commission on Sunday announced a stringent security plan for the second phase of the West Bengal assembly polls, making it clear that any attempt to disrupt voting or obstruct electors would be dealt with firmly, an official said.

The poll body directed security personnel to carry out constituency-wise deployment and step up area domination exercises in interior lanes and sensitive neighbourhoods to ensure that voters can exercise their franchise without fear.

During a high-level coordination meeting, attended by poll officials, senior police officers and commanders of central forces from three election districts under Kolkata, the EC reviewed the preparedness in 142 constituencies that would go to polls on April 29.

"As part of the plan, 160 motorcycles carrying two CAPF personnel each will patrol localities across the constituencies for quick deployment. The focus is on force deployment, vulnerability mapping, communication between the civil and police administration and ensuring a visible security presence in every area," the official said.

The meeting was also attended by the Commissioner of Kolkata Police, district election officers of Kolkata Uttar, Kolkata Dakshin and South 24 Parganas, returning officers, general and police observers, special observer Subrata Gupta and special police observer N K Mishra.

Meanwhile, state Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal, who visited Kakdwip in South 24 Parganas district ahead of the second phase of polling, held a meeting with representatives of various political parties and urged them to encourage voters to participate freely.

"We have requested everyone to ensure peaceful and normal voting. Bogus voting or booth capturing will not be allowed. People must be able to exercise their democratic right without fear. Anyone trying to prevent that will face action," Agarwal said.

He said CCTV cameras would be installed at every polling station, central forces would remain deployed at booths, and unauthorised persons would not be allowed within 100 metres of polling premises.

"Voters should go out and cast their votes. We are here to restore confidence in the electoral process," the CEO said.

The commission has been conducting similar preparedness reviews in several districts ahead of the second phase as part of efforts to ensure free, fair and peaceful polling in the state, another official said.