HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Two-phase elections likely in West Bengal: EC official

Two-phase elections likely in West Bengal: EC official

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 12, 2026 14:17 IST

x

The upcoming West Bengal assembly elections are anticipated to be conducted in two phases to effectively manage law and order and prevent potential poll-related violence, according to the Election Commission.

West Bengal Elections

IMAGE: BJP Parivartan Yatra rally, in Kolkata on Thursday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • West Bengal assembly elections are likely to be held in two phases to manage law and order.
  • Most political parties, except TMC, favoured one or two-phased elections during meetings with the Election Commission.
  • A two-phase election aims to reduce poll-related violence by limiting the movement of miscreants.
  • The Election Commission is prioritising law and order during the pre and post-election periods in West Bengal.
  • While a single-phase election is possible, the current situation makes it unlikely for West Bengal.

The West Bengal assembly polls are likely to be held in two phases, a senior official of the Election Commission said on Thursday.

He said the final decision will be made after another round of meetings at the EC's New Delhi office.

 

"The assembly elections to 294 seats in West Bengal will most likely be held in two phases from next month," the official said.

Most political parties in the state, barring the ruling TMC, had sought one or two-phased elections during their recent meeting with Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in Kolkata, he said, adding similar suggestions were made by other officials, including those from security forces.

Rationale for Two-Phase Elections

"Conducting assembly elections in West Bengal in two phases would help check poll-related violence as miscreants would not get the time to move from one place to another to create disturbances. This factor will also be considered before taking the final call," he said.

On whether polling in West Bengal will be conducted in a single phase, he said, "We had conducted the assembly elections in Maharashtra, which has 288 seats, in one phase in 2024. It is not an impossible task to conduct a single-phase election in West Bengal, but this time, it is very unlikely."

Law and Order Concerns

The official said law and order in West Bengal during the election remained a major concern for the EC and senior officials of the state government have assured the poll body of tight vigil during pre and post-poll periods.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Phase 3 of Bengal polls: Violence, candidates attacked
Phase 3 of Bengal polls: Violence, candidates attacked
Bengal: Over 80% voter turnout, violence in 2nd phase
Bengal: Over 80% voter turnout, violence in 2nd phase
Sporadic violence mars voting in WB; Mamata slams EC
Sporadic violence mars voting in WB; Mamata slams EC
Over 79% voting in Bengal amid sporadic violence
Over 79% voting in Bengal amid sporadic violence
West Bengal: Counting of municipal election votes postponed
West Bengal: Counting of municipal election votes postponed

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10-Min Probiotic Recipe: Bhaat Kanji

webstory image 2

Ramzan Feasting: 12 More Heavenly Street Foods

webstory image 3

9 Beautiful Historic Mosques Of India

VIDEOS

Rhea Chakraborty Steals the Show at Kritika Kamra's Big Day0:19

Rhea Chakraborty Steals the Show at Kritika Kamra's Big Day

First Glimpse! Kritika Kamra & Gaurav Kapur as Bride & Groom1:46

First Glimpse! Kritika Kamra & Gaurav Kapur as Bride...

Actress Nidhhi Agerwal attends Bhasma Aarti at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain1:53

Actress Nidhhi Agerwal attends Bhasma Aarti at...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO