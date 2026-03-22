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Home  » News » Bengal police ramp up security ahead of assembly elections

Bengal police ramp up security ahead of assembly elections

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
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March 22, 2026 22:41 IST

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West Bengal police are intensifying security measures and implementing Election Commission directives to ensure peaceful, free, and fair assembly elections, focusing on preventing violence and electoral malpractice.

IMAGE: Policemen inspect a vehicle ahead of assembly elections, in Nadia, West Bengal, March 22, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Senior police officials are briefing local police on preventing electoral malpractice and maintaining law and order during the polling process.
  • The Election Commission has issued directives to prevent violence, voter intimidation, and booth capturing during the West Bengal Assembly elections.
  • Central police forces are being deployed in West Bengal to strengthen security arrangements for the upcoming Assembly polls.

Senior police officials began visiting police stations across West Bengal from Sunday as the Election Commission stepped up monitoring assembly poll preparedness and security arrangements in the state, officers said.

During these visits, officers-in-charge at police stations were briefed on measures imperative for ensuring free and fair polling, with a strong focus on maintaining law and order and preventing any form of electoral malpractice.

 

In line with directives from the poll panel, police commissioners and superintendents of police have started conducting ground-level reviews, an official in the West Bengal chief electoral officer's office said.

"Senior officers have been instructed to guide local police units to ensure a peaceful, free and fair election," he said.

"The focus is on building confidence among voters and strict enforcement of measures to curb any attempt at malpractice, including booth capturing or intimidation," the official added.

As part of this exercise, Kolkata Police Commissioner Ajay Nand visited Bhangar police station and held meetings with officers from the division, briefing them on the Election Commission's guidelines.

"Every officer has been briefed. Electors should be able to cast their vote without fear. That is the main objective," Nand said.

He said multiple confidence-building and preventive measures were being undertaken. "We have taken many measures, such as identifying vulnerable areas, hamlets and persons, and communicating with them," the police officer said.

He said, "To increase police presence and visibility, we are patrolling extensively. Officers are visiting different areas. There is a history of political clashes, but we have to ensure that there is no violence. If there are any signs, we will take preventive action."

About the deployment of central police forces, the Kolkata police chief said, "CRPF personnel are already deployed... Along with them, our personnel are continuously patrolling areas. We are ready to deal with any eventuality..

Officials said the Election Commission has laid down six key directives that include ensuring a polling that is free of violence and inducement, preventing voter intimidation, and curbing booth jamming, rigging and capturing.

Senior officers also inspected police stations in the southern suburbs of the city to assess poll preparedness.

DIG, Presidency Range, Kankar Prosad Barui, visited Narendrapur, Sonarpur and Baruipur police stations and reviewed security arrangements, particularly in rural booths near Kolkata.

"We have reviewed the preparations following the announcement of the polls. Discussions were also held on measures required to ensure smooth voting. Every aspect has been examined," Barui said.

He added that all personnel must remain prepared for election duty. "The objective is to ensure that elections are conducted in a free and fair manner in accordance with the poll panel's guidelines," he said.

Election Commission officials said around 480 companies of central forces have already been deployed in the state, and nearly 2,000 more are expected to arrive in phases to strengthen security arrangements for the Assembly polls.

It was also learnt that by March 31, another 300 companies of central forces are scheduled to arrive in Bengal. One company of Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) generally consists of 100 to 135 personnel.

Polling for the 294-member West Bengal Assembly is scheduled on April 23 and 29, while counting of votes will take place on May 4.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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