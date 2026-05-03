EC deploys 432 counting observers across Bengal

The Election Commission has deployed 432 observers across West Bengal to ensure a transparent and fair vote count in the assembly elections, with significant seizures made to curb illegal inducements.

IMAGE: Central paramilitary forces and Kolkata Police maintain tight security outside the strong room and counting centre of Bhabanipur Assembly constituency at Shekhwat School ahead of vote counting for the West Bengal Legislative Assembly elections 2026, in Kolkata on Sunday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The Election Commission has deployed 432 counting observers across West Bengal to ensure a transparent vote count.

Additional observers have been assigned to sensitive and electorally significant districts in West Bengal.

Enforcement agencies seized approximately Rs 561 crore in illegal inducements during the election period.

Seizures included cash, liquor, drugs, precious metals, and freebies, highlighting efforts to curb electoral malpractices.

The Election Commission's actions reflect its commitment to free, fair, and inducement-free elections in West Bengal.

The Election Commission has deployed 432 counting observers (COs) across all the 294 assembly constituencies in West Bengal to ensure transparent and smooth counting of votes on Monday.

The poll panel, in a statement, said that several districts have been assigned additional observers in view of their sensitivity and electoral significance.

Key Observer Deployments in West Bengal

While North 24 Parganas district has been allocated 49 observers for its 33 constituencies, South 24 Parganas has 45 observers for 31 seats.

Murshidabad has been assigned 33 observers for 22 constituencies, reflecting heightened monitoring arrangements.

In districts such as Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri and Uttar Dinajpur, each constituency has been provided with an additional observer.

Election Seizures and Enforcement Actions

Meanwhile, enforcement agencies have carried out extensive seizure drives during the election period from February 26 to May 2 to curb illegal inducements and the total value of seizures stands at approximately Rs 561 crore, the statement said.

The seizures include Rs 30.79 crore in cash and over 55 lakh litres of liquor valued at Rs 145.07 crore.

Drugs and narcotics worth Rs 127.02 crore have also been confiscated, along with precious metals valued at Rs 37.52 crore.

In addition, freebies and other items, including foreign currency, worth Rs 189.86 crore have been seized during the period.

Agencies Involved in Curbing Illegal Activities

The EC said personnel of the state police and the state excise department led the crackdown on illegal cash and liquor.

Central agencies, including the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Border Security Force (BSF) and Customs, also played a key role in the enforcement efforts.

The Election Commission said the extensive deployment of observers, coupled with large-scale enforcement actions and seizure reflects its commitment to ensuring free, fair and inducement-free elections in the state.