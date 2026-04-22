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Election Commission Reports Record Poll Seizures In Bengal, Tamil Nadu

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

April 22, 2026 21:33 IST

The Election Commission reports record poll-related seizures exceeding ₹1,000 crore in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, highlighting efforts to curb voter inducement through cash, drugs, and liquor.

Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com

IMAGE: Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com

Key Points

  • The Election Commission reports poll-related seizures exceeding ₹1,000 crore in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu.
  • Seizures in West Bengal are valued at nearly ₹473 crore, while Tamil Nadu's seizures exceed ₹599 crore.
  • Enforcement authorities have recovered cash, liquor, drugs, precious metals, and freebies in both states.
  • Tamil Nadu is scheduled for polls on Thursday, with West Bengal's second phase of voting on April 29.

Poll-related seizures, including cash, drugs and liquor meant to allure voters, have crossed the Rs 1,000 crore mark in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, the Election Commission said on Wednesday.

While seizures worth nearly Rs 473 crore have been made from West Bengal, it has been pegged at over Rs 599 crore in Tamil Nadu.

 

Record Election Seizures in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu

The EC said since the Election Seizure Management System (ESMS) was activated on February 26, enforcement authorities have recovered freebies and allurements worth Rs 1,072.13 crore in the two states.

Tamil Nadu will go to polls on Thursday in a single phase along with phase one in West Bengal where the second phase of voting is slated for April 29.

Details of Seized Items

The seizures include Rs 127.67 crore in cash, nearly 41,000 litres of liquor worth Rs 106.3 crore, drugs worth nearly Rs 184 crore and precious metals such as gold and silver worth Rs 215 crore.

Authorities have also seized freebies worth Rs 418 crore, the EC said.

While more cash has been seized in Tamil Nadu, most of the liquor has been recovered from West Bengal.

West Bengal saw more drugs recovered in terms of value, while more precious metals and freebies -- also in terms of total worth -- were seized in Tamil Nadu.

The Election Commission of India is responsible for overseeing and regulating elections to ensure fairness and transparency. The Model Code of Conduct is a set of guidelines issued by the EC for political parties and candidates to follow during elections, including restrictions on inducements to voters. Such seizures are part of the EC's efforts to enforce the code and prevent electoral malpractices.
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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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