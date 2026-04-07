EC bans exit polls from April 9 to 29

Election Commission has banned exit polls during the upcoming assembly elections in Kerala, Assam, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal, with strict penalties for violations of the Representation of the People Act.

IMAGE: Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar with Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The Election Commission of India has banned exit polls from April 9 to April 29 during the assembly elections.

Conducting or broadcasting exit polls during this period is a violation of the Representation of the People Act.

Violators of the exit poll ban could face imprisonment of up to two years, a fine, or both.

Assembly elections are scheduled in Kerala, Assam, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal.

A 'silence period' of 48 hours before the end of voting prohibits most forms of campaigning.

The Election Commission has announced that exit polls cannot be conducted or disseminated from 7 am on April 9 until 6.30 pm on April 29 for the five assembly elections taking place this month.

The commission has also cautioned that conducting or broadcasting exit polls during this period violates section 126A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, and is "punishable with imprisonment up to a period of two years, or with fine or both".

Kerala, Assam and Puducherry are holding assembly polls on April 9, while Tamil Nadu's election will be on April 23.

In West Bengal, state polls will be held on April 23 and 29.

Silence Period Regulations

The 48-hour 'silence period' in Kerala and Puducherry will commence at 6 pm on Tuesday, while in Assam, it will begin at 5 pm.

The silence period signifies the end of campaigning 48 hours before the end of voting in a particular constituency or the entire state.

During this period, only door-to-door campaigning by a limited number of party workers or candidates is allowed. Other forms of campaigning are prohibited, although enforcement in the digital age is challenging.

Voting typically occurs from 7 am to 6 pm, but the timing may vary based on terrain and security considerations.