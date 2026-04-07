Bengal SIR: Nearly 91 lakh names deleted from voter list

West Bengal's electoral landscape shifts as nearly 9.1 million voters are removed from the rolls following a comprehensive revision by the Election Commission, impacting the upcoming assembly elections.

IMAGE: The electoral roll for the first phase of West Bengal assembly elections has been frozen, with no further inclusions allowed at this stage. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Nearly 9.1 million voters have been deleted from West Bengal's electoral rolls after a Special Intensive Revision by the Election Commission.

The voter base in West Bengal has been reduced from approximately 7.66 crore to just over 7.04 crore due to the deletion of names.

Over 27.16 lakh 'under adjudication' voters were deleted after scrutiny by judicial officers, while 32.68 lakh were retained.

The Election Commission has placed district-wise data in the public domain to ensure transparency and accountability in the revision process.

Nearly 91 lakh voters have been deleted from the electoral rolls in West Bengal following the Special Intensive Revision exercise in the state, according to data released by the Election Commission.

The poll panel is yet to announce the finally altered voter base for the state after the roll revision process.

According to official data released on February 28, 63.66 lakh names, around 8.3 per cent of the electorate, were deleted since the SIR process began in November last year, reducing the voter base from about 7.66 crore to just over 7.04 crore.

More than 60.06 lakh electors, who were placed in the "under adjudication" category, were part of the 7.04 crore voter base.

Over 27.16 lakh of 60.06 lakh 'under adjudication' voters have been deleted during a scrutiny by judicial officers, the EC data said.

More than 32.68 lakh of those in the 'under adjudication' category have been retained and included in the final rolls.

The SIR Exercise

The final deletions, since the beginning of the SIR process, were around 90.83 lakh, according to the EC data.

"The revision exercise has been carried out in a phased and transparent manner. District-wise data has now been placed in the public domain to ensure complete accountability," a senior EC official said.

Of 60.06 lakh voters under adjudication, data for 59.84 lakh has been published, and the remaining 22,163 cases have been disposed of but are yet to be e-signed, he said.

"Once the pending procedural formalities, including e-signatures, are completed, there may be marginal changes in both deletion and inclusion figures," the official said.

The entire exercise has been undertaken in compliance with established guidelines, he said.

"Any further inclusion at this stage will be subject to legal provisions and directions, if any, from competent authorities," the official said.

Election Roll Freeze and Assembly Elections

Meanwhile, with the publication of the final supplementary list, the electoral roll for the first phase of West Bengal assembly elections has been "frozen" after midnight on Monday in accordance with prescribed norms, he said.

Of the 294 seats in the assembly, 152 seats will go to the polls on April 23 in the first phase, and the remaining 142 seats will vote in the second phase on April 29. The rolls for the second round will be frozen on April 9.

"There will be no further inclusion in the electoral roll at this stage. The list stands frozen as per law following the last date of nomination for the first phase," a senior Election Commission official told PTI.

"Any change hereon will depend solely on fresh directions, if any, from the Supreme Court," he said.

The Apex court, before which the SIR matter for West Bengal is being argued, will be hearing the case next on April 13.