Home  » News » 'Angry' Mamata storms out of CEC meet, slams poll panel

'Angry' Mamata storms out of CEC meet, slams poll panel

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
February 02, 2026 20:07 IST

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday left the meeting with the Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in New Delhi on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) matter in a huff without listening to the response of the Election Commission top brass on the issues raised by her, EC officials said. 

IMAGE: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, along with the families allegedly affected by the SIR process, speaks to the media after meeting with the Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, outside the Election Commission Office in New Delhi on Monday. Photograph: Amit/ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Mamata Banerjee met with the Chief Election Commissioner to protest the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal.
  • Banerjee was accompanied by 'SIR-affected' families and Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders.
  • TMC alleges that people from Bengal raising issues with the Election Commission are being threatened.
  • Around 50 families impacted by the SIR in West Bengal were brought to Delhi to voice their concerns.

The CEC told the Trinamool Congress leaders that the 'rule of law will prevail' and anybody taking the law into their own hands will be dealt with strictly in accordance with the provisions of law and powers vested in the Election Commission (EC), they said.

Their reaction came as Banerjee lashed out at the EC after emerging from the meeting, accusing the poll panel of acting as a 'dalal' (middleman) of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Wearing black shawls as a mark of 'protest', Banerjee along with some 'SIR-affected' families and party leaders met Chief Election Commissioner Kumar and fellow ECs in New Delhi, her party said. 

 

TMC MLAs using abusive language, CEC tells Mamata

First TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee spoke, followed by Mamata Banerjee, the officials said, adding that the points raised by them were duly noted down by CEC Kumar and Election Commissioners S S Sandhu and Vivek Joshi.

"When the CEC started to respond, the TMC leaders interjected on multiple occasions. She was agitated and left the meeting in a huff," an official said.

The CEC explained that the 'rule of law will prevail' and anybody taking the law into their own hands will be dealt with strictly in accordance with the provisions of law and powers vested in the Commission.

CEC Kumar told TMC leadership that its MLAs are openly using abusive and threatening language against the Commission and especially against the CEC.

There have been incidents of vandalism of the electoral registration officers by TMC workers and MLAs, Kumar told TMC leaders.

"No pressure, obstruction, or interference of any kind by anyone should be exerted on officers engaged in SIR work. Honorarium payable to Booth Level Officers (BLOs) should be released in a timely manner without any further delay, the CEC told the delegation," an official said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
Mamata vs Delhi Police ahead of CEC meet over SIR
SC reserves verdict on plea against Bihar electoral roll revision
Additions, deletions part of electoral roll revision process, says SC
Why Mamata is calling for SC probe into Ajit Pawar's death
Bangladesh gears up for polls amidst political turmoil
