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Home  » News » Instagram Reels Land Youths In Trouble Over Forest Drone Use

Instagram Reels Land Youths In Trouble Over Forest Drone Use

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 24, 2026 20:51 IST

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Two youths in Nagpur are facing legal action for creating Instagram reels inside protected forests, allegedly disturbing wildlife and violating regulations.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Two youths are charged for creating Instagram reels inside protected forests in Nagpur.
  • The youths allegedly used a drone and drove recklessly, disturbing wildlife.
  • They are accused of entering the Morghas forest at night and using flashlights to track animals.
  • The duo also allegedly filmed with a drone in the Chorbahuli forest without permission.
  • Two FIRs have been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Wildlife Protection Act.

Two cases have been registered against two youths for allegedly using a drone and driving recklessly to shoot Instagram reels inside protected forests in Nagpur district, police said on Sunday.

The matter came to light after the two, identified as Jain Istiyaq Patel (18) and Mohammed Aman Danish Ayaz Ahmed (22), posted a video on Instagram through the handle @lifeinkamptee, an official said.

 

Reckless Behaviour in Morghas Forest

According to police, the Kamptee residents allegedly entered the Morghas forest on the night of May 12 and used powerful flashlight beams to track the movement of wild animals for reels.

The two allegedly attempted to chase and capture the animals and also drove at high speed through the forest, which disturbed wildlife and posed a threat to their natural habitat, said police.

Drone Use in Chorbahuli Forest

In another incident, the duo allegedly shot a video with a drone in the Chorbahuli forest, a habitat for wild animals, including tigers, bears and leopards, on May 15 without obtaining permission from the authorities, they said.

Legal Action Taken

Two FIRs have been registered against the two under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Wildlife Protection Act, police added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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