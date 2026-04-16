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Couple's Raigad Fort Pre-Wedding Photoshoot Draws Ire

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

April 16, 2026 20:16 IST

A pre-wedding photoshoot at the historic Raigad Fort, a site revered for its connection to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, has sparked controversy and legal action after the couple allegedly violated regulations by filming in prohibited areas.

Photograph: @mieknathshinde/X

Photograph: @mieknathshinde/X

Key Points

  • A couple and their cameraman conducted a pre-wedding photoshoot at Raigad Fort without permission from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).
  • The photoshoot took place at sensitive locations within the fort, including Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's 'Samadhi' and Jagadishwar temple.
  • A video of the photoshoot went viral, prompting public outcry and demands for investigation and strict action.
  • A non-cognisable case has been registered against the couple and the cameraman following a complaint by ASI personnel.
  • The incident highlights the importance of respecting historical sites and adhering to regulations regarding photography and videography.

A non-cognisable case was registered against three persons for a pre-wedding photo and video shoot at prohibited sites at the iconic Raigad Fort associated with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, an official said on Thursday.

The case was registered on Wednesday on the complaint of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) personnel, the official said.

 

As per the complaint, a couple from Beed district came to the fort with a cameraman on April 12 and held pre-wedding video and photo shoot at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's 'Samadhi' and Jagadishwar temple without ASI permission, the official said.

The incident came to light after a video went viral, following which state minister Aditi Tatkare, also MLA from Shrivardhan in Raigad, demanded a probe and strict action, he said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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