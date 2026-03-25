Two Detained for Drone Use Over Puri's Jagannath Temple

Odisha Police have detained two individuals for illegally flying a drone over the sacred Jagannath Temple in Puri, prompting a security investigation and highlighting the enforcement of no-fly zones.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Two individuals have been detained for allegedly flying a drone over the Jagannath Temple in Puri, Odisha, where such activity is prohibited.

The drone was spotted by servitors while they were performing rituals at the temple, leading to police intervention.

The detained individuals are from the Hooghly district of West Bengal, and a case has been registered against them under the Aircraft Act.

Police have seized the drone, remote control, battery, and a mobile phone, which will be sent for forensic examination as part of the ongoing investigation.

Odisha Police on Wednesday said that they detained two individuals for allegedly flying a drone over the Jagannath Temple in Puri, which is not allowed.

Authorities acted after the drone was spotted hovering above the 12th-century shrine on Wednesday afternoon. The two persons reportedly operated the devices from the rooftop of a building in Mati Mandap Sahi, located about 500 metres from the temple, the police said.

According to police, some servitors spotted the drones flying over the Jagannath temple while tying new flags atop the shrine and informed the police.

The police used their own drone system and identified the two individuals, they said

The detained persons came from the Hooghly district of West Bengal, a police officer said.

"We have detained two persons and registered a case against them under the Aircraft Act at Singhdwar police station," Puri SP Prateek Singh told media persons in Puri.

The drone, along with its remote control, battery and connected mobile phone, was seized, Singh said, adding, "We will send the electronic goods to the State Forensic Science Laboratory for examination."

Further investigation related to the incident is in progress, the SP said.