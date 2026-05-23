St Stephen's College Defies Stay Order On Teacher Recruitment

St Stephen's College is in the midst of a recruitment controversy as it faces a court order to halt teacher appointments, even as a new examination roster includes the contested new hires.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points St Stephen's College faces a Delhi High Court order to halt teacher recruitment following a petition by assistant professors.

The court order prevents the implementation of the selection committee's recommendations regarding recruitment.

A fresh examination roster including newly recruited teachers has been issued despite the court's stay order.

Delhi University is contesting the appointment of the next principal of St Stephen's College, citing UGC regulation violations.

As the tussle between DU and St Stephen's College intensifies, with disagreements continuing on several administrative fronts, a fresh examination invigilation roster includes newly recruited teachers despite a university probe and a stay order on the recruitment process, an official said.

Court Intervention in St Stephen's College Recruitment

A Delhi High Court order dated May 13 directed the college to halt recruitment pursuant to the recommendations of the selection committee after four assistant professors of St Stephen's College approached the court seeking regularisation of their services at the college, where they have been working on an ad-hoc or guest basis since 2018-2021.

"Having regard to the aforesaid circumstances, this Court is of the view that the Petitioners have made out a prima facie case for grant of interim protection. Accordingly, it is directed that the services of the Petitioners with Respondent College shall not be discontinued till the next date of hearing. It is further directed that the report/recommendations of the Selection Committee pursuant to Advertisement No. SSC/04(4)/TS/2025 (for recruitment) shall not be implemented without leave of this Court," the order mentioned.

The four college professors also sought consequential reliefs, including regularisation from their initial dates of appointment, continuity of service, pay fixation, seniority and other benefits available to regular employees, besides interim protection against termination or displacement during the pendency of the case.

Controversy Over Examination Roster

On Saturday, a college official told PTI on condition of anonymity, "A fresh examination roster was sent to professors on Friday. The roster included the names of some newly recruited teachers as well."

"While a previous roster issued on May 15 also had new names, this subsequent roster has several additional names. The appointment letters were sent out on May 11 but following the court order, there is some ambiguity regarding the teachers joining," the official added.

The examination roster for May 28-31, as seen by PTI, has been signed by the superintendent, superintendent of examinations and deputy superintendent of examinations on Thursday, along with John Varghese, whose signature continues to appear as principal of the college.

Leadership Transition and UGC Regulations

Meanwhile, the website of St Stephen's College now lists Varghese as a faculty member in the English department, while the principal's page remains blank.

To be sure, ambiguity surrounding who will be the principal of the college continues, as Susan Elias's appointment as the next principal was contested by the Delhi University (DU), which cited violations of UGC regulations. Elias is expected to assume charge as principal from June 1.

No immediate response was available from John Varghese.