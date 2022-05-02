News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Narco-terror module busted in JK, 2 held with heroin worth Rs 1.5 cr, arms

Narco-terror module busted in JK, 2 held with heroin worth Rs 1.5 cr, arms

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
May 02, 2022 22:58 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Security forces on Monday busted an inter-district narco-terror module and arrested two terrorist associates with heroin worth Rs 1.5 crore in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, the police said.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: ANI Photo

"The police, along with security forces, busted an inter-district narco-terror module by arresting two terrorist associates in Baramulla and recovered heroin worth Rs 1.5 crore, arms and ammunition from their possession," a police spokesman said.

 

During routine checking at Chenad crossing in Baramulla, a joint team of officials from the police and the Army intercepted a truck with two persons on board.

"During search, 800 gm of heroin like substance was recovered from the said vehicle. Both the persons -- identified as Nisar Ahmad Khan and Mohammad Rafiq Khan -- were arrested," the spokesman said.

During questioning, the duo admitted that they are working with proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Tayiba and were in close contact with handlers from across the Line of Control.

"Upon their disclosure, one AK-47 magazine, 15 live rounds of AK-47 and one Chinese grenade have also been recovered from the stepney which they had concealed inside," he added.

These terrorist associates were given task to sell the contraband and the money so realised was supposed to be used for funding terror activities, the spokesman said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Gujarat sees drug haul worth Rs 1900 cr since 2016
Gujarat sees drug haul worth Rs 1900 cr since 2016
Did terrorists behind Pathankot strike take drug cartel's route?
Did terrorists behind Pathankot strike take drug cartel's route?
'We want to prevent Pak from training Kashmiri youth'
'We want to prevent Pak from training Kashmiri youth'
Weightlifter Harshada India's first Jr World Champion
Weightlifter Harshada India's first Jr World Champion
155 kg heroin worth Rs 775 cr seized from UP house
155 kg heroin worth Rs 775 cr seized from UP house
No victor in Ukraine war, all will lose: Modi @ Berlin
No victor in Ukraine war, all will lose: Modi @ Berlin
Mo Farah may end track career
Mo Farah may end track career
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

NCB, Navy seize drugs worth Rs 2,000cr off Guj coast

NCB, Navy seize drugs worth Rs 2,000cr off Guj coast

Is Rajasthan new hub for narco smugglers?

Is Rajasthan new hub for narco smugglers?

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances