HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Drone spotted over 'Matoshree'; Uddhav Sena demands probe

Drone spotted over 'Matoshree'; Uddhav Sena demands probe

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

November 09, 2025 21:16 IST

x

Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray MLC Anil Parab on Sunday claimed a drone was spotted hovering over 'Matoshree', the Mumbai residence of party head and former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, raising serious concerns about a potential breach in a high-security zone.

IMAGE: Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray speaks during a press conference at Matoshree Bungalow, in Mumbai, November 3, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

In a post on X, Parab said the police should investigate the matter, find out the identity of the drone operator and the motive behind the aerial "filming". He also wondered if there was any "terrorist background" behind it.

 

'Matoshree', located in Mumbai's Bandra area, is a heavily guarded residence.

Parab said that flying a drone or filming with it in such a sensitive, high-security area without prior permission is a grave matter.

"A drone was spotted hovering over 'Matoshree'. This raises serious concerns about a potential security breach in a high-security zone," the legislator claimed.

Parab demanded a detailed inquiry to determine the purpose behind the drone activity, identify the individuals responsible, and clarify the background of the incident to dispel public apprehension.

Thackeray recently visited the Marathwada region and interacted with farmers affected by heavy rains and floods there over the last few months.

He has targeted Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis over the relief package announced by the BJP-led Mahayuti government, and stressed the Opposition's demand for Rs 50,000 per hectare compensation for crop losses and a complete farm loan waiver.

After the 2019 Maharashtra assembly polls, Thackeray snapped ties with the BJP and entered into an alliance with the Congress and Sharad Pawar's NCP (SP) to form a government.

The Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government collapsed in 2022 following a rebellion led by Eknath Shinde.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

'Uddhav Should Not Join Hands With Raj Thackeray'
'Uddhav Should Not Join Hands With Raj Thackeray'
Uddhav-Raj reunion: 'It's easier said than done'
Uddhav-Raj reunion: 'It's easier said than done'
Fadnavis plays down his 'offer' to Uddhav Thackeray
Fadnavis plays down his 'offer' to Uddhav Thackeray
People recognise work, not...: Shinde on Uddhav-Raj reunion
People recognise work, not...: Shinde on Uddhav-Raj reunion
BJP trying to derail Shiv Sena-MNS alliance: Uddhav
BJP trying to derail Shiv Sena-MNS alliance: Uddhav

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Recipe: Hitesh's Dill Mutton Liver

webstory image 2

Asus Unleashes ROG Xbox Ally Consoles In India

webstory image 3

8 Ways To Ensure Your Diet Is Low Sodium

VIDEOS

PM Modi interacts with stakeholders at Silver Jubilee celebrations of Uttarakhand Foundation Day1:15

PM Modi interacts with stakeholders at Silver Jubilee...

Mai haar nahi maan raha hunsays Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi reiterating vote chori claims1:32

Mai haar nahi maan raha hunsays Congress Leader Rahul...

ICC Women World Cup star Renuka Thakur visits hometown offers prayers at Hatshewari Mata Temple1:27

ICC Women World Cup star Renuka Thakur visits hometown...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO