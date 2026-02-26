Gangtok Police Deploys Drones for Traffic Management

Gangtok Traffic Police is leveraging cutting-edge drone technology to revolutionize traffic management, enhance public safety, and improve emergency response times in the city.

Key Points Gangtok Traffic Police introduces hi-tech drones to modernize traffic management and enhance public safety.

Drones will provide real-time traffic monitoring, especially in congested areas and residential colonies.

The drones will help identify bottlenecks that obstruct emergency vehicles like ambulances and fire tenders.

Aerial surveillance will improve crowd management during public gatherings and large-scale events.

The initiative aims to improve traffic management through data-driven planning and timely deployment of personnel.

Gangtok Traffic Police has inducted two hi-tech drones to strengthen traffic management and enhance public safety in the capital city of the Himalayan state, an official said on Thursday.

The traffic police said that the induction of these advanced drones marks a significant step towards modernising traffic regulation and surveillance in Gangtok. The drones will be deployed for real-time monitoring of traffic movement, particularly in congested areas and residential colonies that frequently obstruct vehicular flow, an official statement said.

Enhanced Traffic Monitoring and Emergency Response

The drones will also help identify bottlenecks that hinder the smooth passage of emergency vehicles such as ambulances and fire tenders. During major public gatherings, festivals, and large-scale events, aerial surveillance will facilitate better crowd management, improved coordination, and quicker response by traffic personnel, the official said.

The initiative is expected to substantially improve the city's traffic management system through data-driven planning, timely deployment of personnel, and proactive intervention.

The drones have been sponsored by the State Bank of India (SBI), Gangtok Branch.

