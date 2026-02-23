North East Insurgents Go High-Tech, Boost Arsenal

The same technologies that enable State forces to monitor and strike insurgent camps are now being mirrored by non-State actors with increasing sophistication.

Kindly note the image has been published only for representational purposes.

Key Points Insurgent groups in the north east are rapidly modernising with drones and satellite communication systems.

At least one Naga rebel group has procured quadcopters and hexacopters capable of surveillance and payload delivery.

A Naga faction is reportedly using Starlink terminals along the India-Myanmar border.

Insurgent groups operating in the north east are rapidly upgrading their technological capabilities, turning to drones and satellite-based communication systems to expand their reach across the rugged and porous India-Myanmar frontier.

Security agencies say the shift marks a significant evolution in the operational doctrine of several outfits, especially Naga factions and the anti-talks faction of the United Liberation Front of Asom, ULFA.

Drones enter insurgent playbook

Intelligence inputs indicate that at least one Naga rebel group has procured a range of drones -- from small quadcopters to larger hexacopters -- along with accessories that can enable surveillance, transport of supplies and potentially the dropping of explosive payloads.

The equipment is believed to have reached the region through cross-border networks in Myanmar, where several Indian insurgent groups continue to maintain bases and logistical channels.

While most of these drones are currently being used for reconnaissance over difficult terrain and to monitor troop movement, security officials warn that the line between surveillance and weaponisation is thin.

In recent incidents in Manipur, drones have already been used to drop explosives, underscoring the risk of a wider adoption of such tactics by other insurgent outfits.

Satellite Internet gives communication edge

Parallel to the drone push, agencies have detected the use of satellite Internet systems -- specifically Starlink terminals -- by a Naga faction operating along the India-Myanmar border.

The use of satellite connectivity allows militants to bypass conventional telecom networks, which are often patchy in border areas and can be shut down by authorities during operations.

It also provides encrypted, high-speed communication channels that are far harder to intercept.

Investigators believe the equipment is being operated from locations just across the border in Myanmar's Sagaing region, where Indian insurgent groups have historically found sanctuary.

There are also indications that such connectivity may be shared among allied groups, raising the prospect of a networked insurgent communication grid that cuts across organisational lines.

Security forces step up counter-measures

For Indian security forces, the trend represents a serious challenge.

The same technologies that enable State forces to monitor and strike insurgent camps are now being mirrored by non-State actors with increasing sophistication.

The widespread availability of commercial drones and portable satellite terminals has lowered the barrier for insurgent groups to acquire capabilities that were once the preserve of regular militaries.

In response, the army and central armed police forces have begun intensifying counter-drone training and surveillance measures in sensitive districts of Assam and along the border belt.

Multi-agency drills have focused on detecting, jamming and neutralising hostile drones, as well as protecting critical infrastructure such as oil installations and transport corridors.

A more complex insurgency landscape

At the policy level, officials are pushing for faster deployment of advanced sensors, integrated surveillance grids and aerial monitoring platforms along the Indo-Myanmar border.

The objective is to plug gaps in a frontier that remains largely unfenced and difficult to police due to dense forests, hilly terrain and long-standing ethnic linkages across the border.

Security experts say the convergence of drone technology, satellite communications and cross-border sanctuaries could significantly enhance the operational resilience of insurgent groups.

Even as several peace processes have reduced violence in parts of the north east, factions that remain outside negotiations appear determined to modernise their capabilities and retain strategic leverage.

The result is an insurgency landscape that is quieter than in previous decades but increasingly tech-enabled -- and potentially more complex for security forces to contain.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff