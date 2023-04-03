News
Rediff.com  » News » Pakistan's Deadly Drone Delivered Package

Pakistan's Deadly Drone Delivered Package

By REDIFF NEWS
April 03, 2023 18:29 IST
IMAGE: Police personnel recover a package, suspected to have been airdropped by a drone from across the International Border in Samba district, Jammu and Kashmir, April 3, 2023. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Arms and ammunition including pistols, grenades and magazines recovered from the suspicious package sent by drone near the Vijaypur area in Samba. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: 3 pistols, 4 grenades, 6 magazines and 48 rounds were recovered from the drone-delivered package. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

