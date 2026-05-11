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Delhi Driver Arrested For Siphoning Funds From Elderly Patient

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

May 11, 2026 18:45 IST

A trusted driver in Delhi has been arrested for exploiting an elderly Alzheimer's patient, allegedly siphoning off Rs 2.57 lakh through fraudulent UPI transactions.

Key Points

  • A Delhi driver was arrested for allegedly exploiting an elderly Alzheimer's patient.
  • The driver allegedly siphoned off Rs 2.57 lakh through unauthorised UPI transactions.
  • The fraudulent transactions occurred between April 4 and April 15.
  • The driver exploited the victim's memory loss to access his mobile phone.
  • Police apprehended the driver after he abruptly left his job and went into hiding.

A 39-year-old driver, who had worked with a family for nearly 15 years, was arrested for allegedly exploiting an elderly Alzheimer's patient and siphoning off Rs 2.57 lakh through unauthorised UPI transactions in central Delhi, police said on Monday.

Accused Exploited Victim's Memory Loss

The accused, identified as Devinder, allegedly took advantage of the victim's severe memory loss and secretly accessed his mobile phone multiple times to transfer money into accounts linked to his associates, they said.

 

According to police, the fraudulent transactions were carried out between April 4 and April 15 from the bank account of the elderly man, who was suffering from Alzheimer's disease and severe short-term memory impairment.

"The matter came to light after the victim's son lodged a complaint through the NCRP helpline, reporting suspicious UPI transactions amounting to Rs 2.57 lakh from his father's account," a senior police officer said.

Investigation Reveals Family Betrayal

Initially, the family suspected that an unknown cyber fraudster was involved. However, during investigation, it emerged that the accused was someone known and trusted by the family, said the officer.

Police said Devinder had been employed as a driver and domestic help at the complainant's residence for around 15 years and was fully aware of the victim's medical condition.

He exploited the victim's deteriorating cognitive condition, believing that the elderly man would not remember the transactions.

Accused Apprehended After Fleeing

A case was registered and analysed the digital transaction trail, bank account details and beneficiary records connected with the fraudulent UPI transfers. During the probe, the financial trail led police to Devinder, a resident of Mandoli in northeast Delhi.

Police said the accused abruptly left his job on May 5 and went into hiding after siphoning the money in an attempt to evade arrest.

"Following sustained technical surveillance and local intelligence gathering, he was apprehended from GTB Nagar on May 8," the officer added.

During interrogation, Devinder allegedly confessed to the crime and admitted that he had gained the family's trust over the years while working at their house. Police said further investigation is underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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