Haryana Police Arrests Fraudster Posing As Judge's Driver

Haryana Police have arrested a man who allegedly posed as a judge's driver to defraud a victim of Rs 1.8 lakh, promising legal assistance in an attempt to murder case.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Haryana Police arrested Neyaz Mohammad for allegedly posing as a Faridabad Sessions Judge's driver.

Mohammad and his accomplice Imran allegedly defrauded a man of Rs 1.8 lakh.

The duo promised to drop Section 307 (attempt to murder) charges and provide protection from arrest.

The victim, Iqbal, received no relief despite paying the money, leading him to file a complaint.

Police are currently searching for Imran, who is still at large.

Haryana Police has arrested a person for allegedly duping a man of Rs 1.8 lakh after posing as a driver of the Faridabad Sessions Judge and promising help in an attempt to murder case and protection from arrest, officials said on Thursday.

Two persons were involved in this cheating crime. While the main accused, Neyaz Mohammad, a resident of Babupur village of Gurugram district, was arrested on Wednesday, his accomplice Imran is on the run.

Details Of The Fraudulent Scheme

According to the complaint filed by the victim, Iqbal, a resident of Dhandhuka village in Nuh district, Mohammad claimed to be the driver of the judge, and together with Imran, gained the complainant's confidence by claiming to have high connections.

The duo took Rs 1.8 lakh from Iqbal by promising to have Section 307 (attempt to murder) dropped from his case and protection from arrest.

Victim's Complaint And Police Action

Despite receiving the money, Iqbal received no relief, and the promises remained unfulfilled, read the complaint.

The accused, however, later returned Rs 80,000 and withheld Rs 1 lakh.

When Iqbal asked for the remaining amount, the accused threatened to lodge complaints against him.

Subsequently, Iqbal filed a complaint, and an FIR was registered at Nuh Sadar police station.

Later, police arrested Mohammad, while Imran is on the run.

Ongoing Investigation

"We are questioning the accused and are trying to nab his accomplice", police spokesperson said.

Cases of impersonation and fraud targeting individuals facing legal troubles are not uncommon. Impersonating a public servant is a criminal offence under Indian law. Police investigations will likely focus on recovering the remaining defrauded money and apprehending the absconding accomplice.