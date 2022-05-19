News
Rediff.com  » News » He Ganga! He Yamuna!

He Ganga! He Yamuna!

By Rediff News Bureau
May 19, 2022 14:26 IST
As Assam in India's North East battles floods, many parts of North India experience record highs in daily temperatures.

Please click on the images for a sobering glimpse of the Ganga and Yamuna.

 

IMAGE: A view of the dried up Ganga river bed, due to rising temperatures, at Phaphamau in Prayagraj. Photographs: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: A man rows a makeshift boat on the polluted Yamuna river on a hot summer day in New Delhi.

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

 
Rediff News Bureau
 
