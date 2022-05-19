He Ganga! He Yamuna!

As Assam in India's North East battles floods, many parts of North India experience record highs in daily temperatures.
Please click on the images for a sobering glimpse of the Ganga and Yamuna.
IMAGE: A view of the dried up Ganga river bed, due to rising temperatures, at Phaphamau in Prayagraj. Photographs: ANI Photo
IMAGE: A man rows a makeshift boat on the polluted Yamuna river on a hot summer day in New Delhi.
Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com
