Rediff.com  » News » A Dip to Beat the Heat

A Dip to Beat the Heat

By Rediff News Bureau
May 17, 2022 07:44 IST
India is experiencing its worst heat wave in 122 years.

The day temperature in Delhi is 47.2 degrees Celsius.

In Punjab, Muktsar recorded a day temperature of 47.4 degrees Celsius.

In Haryana, Hisar saw a high of 47.3 degrees Celsius.

Please click on the images for glimpses of how Indians are trying to beat the heat.

IMAGE: A young boy swims in a canal to beat the heat in Jalandhar. All Photographs: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Young boys swim in the Brahmaputra river in Guwahati.

 

IMAGE: Boys take a bath in a tubewell in Jalandhar.

 

IMAGE: A man takes a bath at a public water tap in Amritsar.

 

IMAGE: People cool off in a pool in Agra.

 

IMAGE: People cool themselves with water at a water park in Prayagraj.

 

IMAGE: Cows drink water from a water body on the outskirts of Ahmedabad.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

 
X

 

Rediff News Bureau
 
