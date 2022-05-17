A Dip to Beat the Heat

India is experiencing its worst heat wave in 122 years.

The day temperature in Delhi is 47.2 degrees Celsius.

In Punjab, Muktsar recorded a day temperature of 47.4 degrees Celsius.

In Haryana, Hisar saw a high of 47.3 degrees Celsius.

Please click on the images for glimpses of how Indians are trying to beat the heat.

IMAGE: A young boy swims in a canal to beat the heat in Jalandhar. All Photographs: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Young boys swim in the Brahmaputra river in Guwahati.

IMAGE: Boys take a bath in a tubewell in Jalandhar.

IMAGE: A man takes a bath at a public water tap in Amritsar.

IMAGE: People cool off in a pool in Agra.

IMAGE: People cool themselves with water at a water park in Prayagraj.

IMAGE: Cows drink water from a water body on the outskirts of Ahmedabad.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com